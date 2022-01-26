Olivia Munn says she experienced 'zoombombing' during call with AAPI community members

Olivia Munn said she experienced "Zoombombing" during a virtual seminar she hosted for Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community members.

“Zoombombing" is a form of online harassment in which someone hijacks a group video call to show something inappropriate or unexpected. The offensive intrusions became more common after the pandemic hit, as many gatherings moved online.

Munn said the "zoombombing" occurred while she was on a call with the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF) and Asian American beauty brand Cocokind to discuss how to mitigate and address violence toward the AAPI community.

"It was a cowardly and unconscionable act,” Munn wrote in an Instagram post.

“While it momentarily disrupted our event, we later resumed because these malicious acts will not stop the conversation. We were communing to celebrate, elevate and protect the AAPI community and we were subjected to a hate crime in real time.”

“Cheap tactics like these won’t stop our quest for equality, equity, and to stop Asian hate," she wrote.

The incident will be reported to the FBI, NAPAWF and Cocokind wrote in recent posts on their Instagram accounts. A spokesperson for the FBI did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Munn is one of several celebrities who have spoken out against the wave of anti-Asian violent attacks.

Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by more than 73 percent in 2020, according to corrected data the FBI released in October. That was a disproportionate uptick compared to hate crimes in general, which rose by 13 percent.

Earlier this month, the death of Michelle Go, who died after she was shoved in front of an oncoming train in New York City, left the Asian American community feeling a sense of tragic loss.