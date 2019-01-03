Olivia Newton-John Addresses Death Rumors in Heartbreaking New Video

From Good Housekeeping

Olivia Newton-John is receiving an outpour of heartfelt messages online after she recently posted a video on Twitter addressing rumors that she was on her deathbed.

In it, the 70-year-old Grease actress wished everyone a happy New Year and clarified that "the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated." Olivia was referring to bogus reports that claim Olivia's body is "shutting down" and that she's "clinging on to life" after being "ravaged by a spreading and incurable cancer."

While it's true that Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer "that metastasized to the sacrum" in 2017, the singer herself says that she's doing well.

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 - Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

"I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible," she remarked in the video. "Thank you all for the wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia."

In response to the clip, Olivia's fans from all over the world offered up kind words in support. "So happy to see your smiling face. Lots of love to you and your family xo," one fan wrote. Others told Olivia that they loved her and that they were wishing the star "all the best" in 2019. Shaun Cassidy echoed her fans, commenting "love to you Olivia."

Olivia's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, also spoke out about the rumors on her Instagram account. In her post, she said she wanted to "leave that distressing rumor where it belongs" and promised that her Aunt "Livvy is in good health."

Olivia had previously fought breast cancer back in 1992 and reportedly underwent nine months of chemotherapy, a partial mastectomy, and a breast reconstruction for treatment. Then in 2013, Olivia discovered that her cancer had returned. Her diagnosis in 2017 marked her third bout with cancer.

Despite battling the disease, Olivia has been staying positive. In recent months, she's been working as an advocate for cancer research through the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Center. Besides that, she's also been penning her new memoir Don't Stop Believin', which is set to be released in March 2019.

Back in September 2018, Olivia told Sunday Night that she and her husband, John Easterling, are leaning on each other for support and working on keeping her spirits up.

"I believe I will win over it, and that's my goal."

