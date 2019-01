Olivia Newton-John says she's 'doing great' after 'exaggerated' reports claim she's dying

Olivia Newton-John is reassuring fans that she is "doing great" following reports that the singer and actress was on her deathbed.

Various media outlets, including RadarOnline and Australia's Now To Love, claimed the 70-year-old Australian is "clinging to life" and has "weeks" to live, following her third bout with cancer. Reports added that the "Grease" star is spending her final days with husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi, in hopes of seeing her only child wed.

However, Newton-John took to Twitter Wednesday to speak for herself. Quoting Mark Twain, a playful Newton-John laughed off speculation that she was on her deathbed.

"Happy New Year, everyone!" she exclaimed in the video. "I just want to say the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote, and I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible."

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

She continued: "Thank you all for the wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia."

Earlier in the day, Newton-John's niece Tottie Goldsmith dispelled hearsay on her Instagram account: "Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumor where it belongs."

Newton-John's publicist, Michael Caprio, doubled down, telling USA TODAY that "the reports are quite ridiculous – but what do you expect when the source is the Enquirer and Radar."

Related: Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for the third time

The "Physical" singer was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. In 2013, doctors found cancer in her shoulder after she was involved in a car accident, a diagnosis Newton-John did not reveal to the public until years later. Most recently, she revealed her breast cancer metastasized to her lower back in 2017.

Newton-John, whose career has spanned from her breakout role as Sandy in 1978's "Grease" to a decades-long, internationally renowned singing career, talked with Australia's Channel Seven in September about her third bout with cancer in three decades.

"I believe I will win over it," she said. "That's my goal."

Newton-John also told Channel Seven that she is eating healthily and undergoing radiation treatment for her cancer and taking cannabis oil for pain relief.

Outside of her own battles with cancer, the disease has struck another member of Newton-John's family: Her sister, Rona, died six weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2013.

Contributing: Anika Reed

Related: Olivia Newton-John: Cancer return delays tour dates

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olivia Newton-John says she's 'doing great' after 'exaggerated' reports claim she's dying