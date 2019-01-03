Olivia Newton John posts video to deny reports she is 'clinging to life'

Olivia Newton-John has released a video in which she claims that “the rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated” after a tabloid report suggested the actress was facing the imminent end of her life.

A story published by US tabloid website Radar Online claimed that the Grease star was “clinging on to life” due to her cancer diagnosis, and had just “weeks to live”. In spite of this, the report said, Newton-John was hoping to live long enough to see her daughter Chloe Lattanzi wed fiance James Driskill later this year.

Newton-John, however, looked well in a video she posted on social media. She wished her fans a happy new year and said that, contrary to reports, “I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible and thank you all for your wonderful support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John cancer wellness centre in Melbourne, Australia.”

Newton-John has spent the past two years dealing with a second diagnosis of breast cancer. In May 2017 she postponed tour dates because of the illness.

In September 2018, she had more bad news, saying that she had been diagnosed with cancer for a third time after her stage-four breast cancer had metastasised to her spine.

In an interview on Channel Seven’s Sunday Night, she said: “I’m one of millions in this fight. I shouldn’t say fight ... in this journey.”

Radar Online's story, however, inspired Newton-John's family to speak out, too. “Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumour where it belongs,” wrote the star's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, on Instagram.