Olivia Newton-John Posts Video To Dispute Death-Bed Rumors

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John took to social media last night to wish the world a happy 2019 – and to debunk rumors and tabloid reports that the cancer she disclosed in September has left her near death.

“Happy New Year everyone, this is Olivia Newton John,” says the Grease star, looking happy and very much alive, in the video shared on her Facebook and Twitter pages. (Watch it below). “The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote.”

“I’m doing great. I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 possible. Thank you all for your wonderful love and support for me and my Olivia Newton John Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia. Thank you so much and happy new year.”

In September, Newton-John announced that she’s once again battling cancer. In an interview with Australia’s Sunday Night television show, the singer-actress said she had been diagnosed with a tumor at the base of her spine, and expressed her conviction that she “will win over it.”

The Xanadu actress, 70, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and then in 2013, while being treated following a minor car accident, was found to have cancer in her shoulder. In 2017 she announced that her breast cancer had returned.

Earlier yesterday, Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, told Australian press that her aunt “is going nowhere and in really good health,” dismissing reports of impending death as a “sick rumor.” Goldsmith also posted an Instagram message that “Livvy is in good health.”

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019





