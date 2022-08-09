Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn

Didi Conn and Olivia Newton-John Tim P. Whitby / Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images / John Sciulli / Getty

"Grease" star Didi Conn said that she spoke to Olivia Newton-John just weeks before her death.

On Monday, Newton-John's husband confirmed the singer died of cancer.

Conn told "Good Morning America" Newton-John was in "full-time care" before her death.

Olivia Newton-John "had full-time care" in the weeks leading up to her death, her longtime friend Didi Conn said.

Newton-John's husband John Easterling confirmed Monday that the "Grease" actor and singer died of cancer at the age of 73.

Conn, who played Frenchy in "Grease" alongside Newton-John, told ABC's "Good Morning America" that she had been in touch with her costar a couple of weeks before her death.

"She told me that she wasn't walking anymore and that she had full-time care," Conn said. "But her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me they were just so hopelessly devoted."

After being asked how she would remember Grammy award-winning singer, Conn recalled how Newton-John would always point her hands out to the audience when singing her hit song, "I Honestly Love You."

"I will remember her singing," the Frenchy actor said. "When she would be doing concerts, she would sing as her encore, 'I Honestly Love You,' and she would put her hands out to her audience to sing 'I Honestly Love You' and I think that's how I'll always remember her — this big heart who just cared so much for everybody. And we will honestly always love her, too."

In another interview Tuesday morning with the BBC, Conn said Newton-John sent her an orchard plant two months ago after the "Physical" singer found out that Conn was sick earlier this year.

"Just on Friday, the plant which had lost all its beautiful buds, had a new one pop up and I thought of Olivia and I thought how lucky I have been to be her friend," Conn said.

Many other "Grease" costars have paid tribute to Newton-John following the announcement of her death Monday.

Stockard Channing, who played Rizzo, said in a statement to People: "I don't know if I've known a lovelier human being. Olivia was the essence of summer – her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her."

John Travolta, who played Newton-John's lover in the movie, shared a picture of the actor on Instagram and wrote: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever!"

