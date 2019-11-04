Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' getup fetches big money at auction originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Olivia Newton-John's iconic sultry black getup from "Grease" had many people saying "You're The One That I Want" on Saturday when it hit the auction block.

So much so that one bidder dropped a whopping $405,700 on the outfit.

(MORE: Olivia Newton-John gives update on fight with cancer: 'I just want everyone to know, I'm here')

Julien's Auctions auctioned off several items belonging to the four-time Grammy award winning singer and pop culture icon.

Fans and collectors alike packed the Beverly Hills auction house in an attempt to get their hands on the once-in-a-lifetime memorabilia.

The big ticket items, of course, were the black leather jacket and figure-hugging shiny black pants Newton-John sported at the end of "Grease."

The jacket fetched an astounding $243,200 and the pants, which were so tight Newton-John needed to be sewn into them, took in $162,500.

(MORE: Olivia Newton-John to auction off iconic 'Grease' outfit for cancer research)

The auction featured other collectibles such as a custom made Pink Ladies jacket the "Grease" cast presented to Newton-John, tan leather dance shoes the actress wore during "Grease" rehearsals, a one-sheet advance "Grease" movie poster signed by Newton-John and other cast members, including John Travolta, and the 1983 American Music Award she won for Favorite Female Vocalist Pop.

All the proceeds from the jacket and pants benefited the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center while a portion of all the other items sold went toward the center as well.