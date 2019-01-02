Olivia Newton-John's reps deny reports that she is dying of cancer

Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in 2017. (Photo: Getty)

Olivia Newton-John‘s manager has spoken out after rumors swirled that the Australian singer and actress was close to dying.

A report earlier claimed the 70-year-old’s health had rapidly deteriorated, but that she was “clinging on to life” so she can see her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, get married in early 2019.

“Olivia’s bodily functions appear to be shutting down, but she refuses to let go until she makes it through Chloe’s wedding day,” a source allegedly told Radar Online.

However, the star’s manager, Michael Caprio, has dismissed the rumors, calling them “hilarious.”

“You might want to get better sources versus reading tabloids,” Caprio told Australian outlet News.com.au.

“We have stated over and over again publicly she’s feeling better,” added her social media manager, Randy Slovacek, to Australia’s Herald Sun newspaper. “People just seem to want to believe some dramatic turn.”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with cancer in the early 1990s. In May 2017, it was announced the cancer had returned.

Last September, she told Australian media she had decided to treat the cancer with “modern” medicines and natural remedies, as well as cutting out sugar completely and taking cannabis oil for the pain.

She said the treatment was going “really well” and was optimistic for the future.

A report claimed the singer was "clinging on to life" ahead of daughter Chloe's wedding.

Speaking about cannabis oil, the Grease star said she was “lucky” to live in California.

“In California it’s legal to grow a certain amount of plants for your own medicinal purposes,” she shared during an interview with Australia’s Sunday Night program. “So he [her husband] makes me tinctures. It’s hard to say, they help with pain.

“My dream is that, in Australia soon, it will be available to all the cancer patients and people going through cancer that causes pain.”

The star gained worldwide fame after her part as Sandy in Grease, alongside John Travolta.

Her third cancer diagnosis came after she was first treated for the disease in 1992, after finding a lump on her right breast.

She underwent a partial mastectomy and six months of treatment, including herbal formulas, meditation and focus on her diet and fitness, before getting the all-clear.

She was then diagnosed with cancer in her shoulder in 2013, after being involved in a minor car accident. It came just months her sister, Rona, passed away from brain cancer.

