Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Gunman 'lay in wait' before nine-year-old shot, court hears

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died in August 2022 - Family handout

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's alleged killer was "lying in wait" for his intended target on the evening of the shooting, a court has heard.

The nine-year-old was fatally shot at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, just after 10pm on August 22, 2022.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured in the shooting as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into their home.

Thomas Cashman, 34, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, the wounding with intent of Ms Korbel and two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Opening the trial at Manchester Crown Court, David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said on August 22 last year Cashman had two loaded firearms in his possession and was "lying in wait" for Mr Nee, who was "without doubt the intended target".

The jury was shown CCTV stills of the person following Nee, who the prosecution say is Cashman. Mr McLachlan said: "He does not accept that that was him."

Alleged killer was 'relentless in pursuit' of target

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's alleged killer was "relentless in pursuit" of his intended target, a court has heard.

Opening the trial of Thomas Cashman, David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said on August 22 last year Cashman had two loaded firearms in his possession and was waiting for Joseph Nee, who was "without doubt the intended target".

He said Nee was watching a football match at the house of another man, Timothy Naylor, in Dovecot, Liverpool, and when he left the house at around 10pm another person ran after him.

Mr McLachlan said the man chasing Nee "meant business, and it wasn't good business".

The prosecutor added: "His task, the prosecution say, was to kill Joseph Nee."

Mr McLachlan told the court Nee ran away from Cashman and when Olivia's mother, Cheryl Korbel, opened her door after hearing loud bangs, he made a dash towards her house.

Cashman was "relentless in pursuit" and fired at Nee with a second weapon, a revolver, Mr McLachlan said.