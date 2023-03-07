Olivia Pratt-Korbel screamed ‘Mum, I’m scared’ moments before being shot dead

Olivia PrattKrobel

Schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel screamed, “Mum, I’m scared”, moments before a masked gunman shot her through the chest in her own home, a court has heard.

The nine-year-old was allegedly murdered by 34-year-old Thomas Cashman who, the court was told, was “ruthlessly pursuing” another man through the streets of Knotty Ash, Liverpool.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured in the shooting after the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 34, into their home on August 22, 2022.

Opening the trial at Manchester Crown Court, prosecutor David McLachlan KC told jurors Mr Cashman carried out the attack without “any consideration” for members of the community.

Mr Cashman was “relentless” in his pursuit of Nee, Mr McLachlan told the court.

“This is what this case is all about. It is about the ruthless pursuit by Thomas Cashman to shoot Joseph Nee at all costs.”

The court heard that on the day of the attack, Mr Cashman had spent hours monitoring Nee’s movements around the Dovecote area.

He tracked Nee to an address on Finch Lane, after seeing his white van parked outside earlier in the day. By the early evening, Nee was inside watching Liverpool play Manchester United.

Mr McLachlan continued: “It was now ‘game on’.... [Cashman] had done his checks, done his due diligence, he knew the van was there, the target was there, he knew the target was where he wanted him to be.”

When the match finished shortly before 10pm, Nee and another man left the house. Outside, Mr Cashman was lying in wait with “not one, but two guns in his possession”, the court heard.

Blood-splattered door handle

Moments after Nee left the property, CCTV footage from a neighbouring property showed a gunman approaching the two men and firing three shots from a 9mm pistol at Nee, one of which hit him in the chest.

The gunman then stood over Nee, who had fallen to the ground, and tried to fire a fourth time, but the weapon appeared to malfunction.

Cheryl Korbel, who had been having a cup of tea with two neighbours, heard the loud bangs outside her house and opened the front door to see what was going on.

Story continues

As she did so, Nee saw the light from her hallway, got to his feet, and sprinted towards it as he was pursued by his attacker, the court heard.

Realising the “gravity” of the situation, Cheryl tried to get back inside and shut the door, but couldn’t close it fully as it was on the latch.

The court heard the gunman fired at Nee again for a fourth time, this time using a different firearm, a revolver, as his target banged on the door pleading with Cheryl to let him inside.

The bullet travelled past Nee, through Cheryl’s hand, and straight into the chest of Olivia, who had come down the stairs after hearing the loud bangs.

Images shown to the court revealed a blood-splattered door handle that Ms Korbel had desperately tried to hold shut while Nee begged to be let in.

Olivia’s brother, Ryan, told police she had heard his younger sibling get out of bed and run down stairs screaming “mum, I’m scared”, seconds before hearing the fatal gunshot.

Neighbours described “the worst screaming they have ever heard” coming from the property.

Nee managed to get inside the house as Cheryl tried to save her daughter’s life, before the gunman barged the door and fired another shot inside before running away.

Nee then stumbled out of the house and called friends to take him to hospital.

Armed officers arrived shortly after and tried desperately to save Olivia’s life, but were unable and she passed away at 23:15pm.

'You've got an innocent man'

After fleeing the scene, Mr Cashman went to the home of someone he knew and trusted, prosecutors allege.

“[It was] a place he thought he could seek refuge. A safe haven in what had become extremely difficult circumstances,” Mr McLachlan said

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described Mr Cashman as being “very nervous” and claimed she heard him say he had “done Joey”.

She said that Mr Cashman told her to get him new clothes. She gave him blue tracksuit bottoms, a t-shirt which he took off her radiator and some Nike sandals.

The jury was told Mr Cashman was driven back to his house on the night of the shooting by a relative after making a number of short trips to other addresses.

When he was arrested, Mr Cashman told officers: “You’ve got an innocent man”.

Mr Cashman denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee and the wounding with intent of Cheryl.

Mr Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, Liverpool, also denies two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial, expected to last four weeks, continues.