Olivia Pratt-Korbel's great-gran held on just long enough to see killer Thomas Cashman found guilty

The great-grandmother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel died the night before the schoolgirl’s murderer was jailed for 42 years, after holding on long enough to hear he had been found guilty, a court was told.

Thomas Cashman, the 34-year-old drug dealer who gunned down the nine-year-old inside her own home, refused to go into the dock at Manchester Crown Court to be sentenced.

Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, told the court her grandmother had fought to stay alive long enough to see "that coward” found guilty of her great granddaughter's murder.

Ms Korbel, 46, who attended every day of the three-and-a-half-week long trial, said her 92-year-old grandmother, who “adored Liv and Liv her”, had been in hospital in recent weeks.

She continued: “Due to being at court every day we have not been able to spend enough quality time with her, my main focus has been getting justice for Liv.

“I believe she held on long enough to hear that that coward had been found guilty. Sadly my Nan passed away last night.”

Ms Korbel said Cashman's crimes had left the “biggest hole in our lives” and the family was now serving a "life sentence".

Choking back tears, Ms Korbel, who carried a teddy made from her daughter’s pyjamas into court, said she was unable to “cope with the silence” since losing her “beautiful, sassy, chatty girl”.

She added: “I cannot get my head around how Cashman continued to shoot after hearing the terrified screams and utter devastation he had caused…. That man set out to do a job and he didn’t care about anyone else or who got in the way".

She described her daughter as “my little love, my shadow”.

Olivia’s sister, Chloe, told the court her younger sibling was “the best friend she had always wanted”.

She added: “The 22nd of August 2022 was the worst day of my life, the day my Olivia was taken away from us. Not only did I lose my baby sister, but I lost my best friend.”

A statement read on behalf of the schoolgirl’s father, John Pratt, said: “Olivia died a scared nine-year-old and we hope Cashman is haunted by this knowledge for the rest of his life.”

Throughout the trial, Cashman, a father of two, insisted he was being “stitched up” and pleaded with jurors: “I’m not a killer, I’m a dad”.

But despite his repeated denials and tearful evidence jurors rejected his claims to find him guilty of murder after nine hours' deliberation.

Sentencing him to life with a minimum term of 42 years, Mrs Justice Yip said: "The killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel was an offence that shocked not only the city of Liverpool but the nation.

“Olivia's name is likely to be remembered for many years, but her name should not only be remembered for her terrible last moments.

"Her family have spoken of Olivia in life, and of the hopes and dreams for her future so cruelly snatched away.

“It is plain that Olivia was a lovely little girl who brightened the lives of her family and friends - they have suffered an unimaginable loss they must carry for the rest of their lives."

Justice Yip said that while she had considered a whole life order, she decided it was not merited because the planning and premeditation was not directed at Olivia.

Det Supt Mark Baker, the senior investigating officer in the case, said the “courage and bravery of Olivia’s family” was “in direct contrast to the cowardice shown by Cashman”.

The trial heard Cashman had been “scoping out” his intended target Joseph Nee, 34, a convicted drug dealer, on the day of Olivia’s death.

He lay in wait for Nee armed with two guns, and then chased him, firing three shots, after Nee left a house shortly before 10pm.

Nee ran towards the open door of Olivia’s home after her mother went out to see what the noise was.

The bullet which killed Olivia travelled through the front door, hitting the wrist of Ms Korbel, who was trying to hold the door shut, before striking Olivia in the chest.

Olivia’s last words were “Mum, I’m scared”, the court heard.

Cashman from West Derby, Liverpool, was found guilty of the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee and the wounding with intent of Ms Korbel.

He was also found guilty of two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.