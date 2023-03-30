Olivia Pratt-Korbel's neighbours go to shops in makeshift bulletproof vests

Court artist sketch of Thomas Cashman, who has been found guilty at Manchester Crown Court, of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel - Elizabeth Cook

Residents in the community where Olivia Pratt-Korbel was gunned down have described how they have started wearing makeshift bullet-proof vests to go to the shops because they are so frightened of gun crime.

A deadly arms race across Merseyside has seen feuding gangs resorting to military grade weapons as they vie for superiority and territory in the lucrative drugs trade.

Nine-year-old Olivia was gunned down in her home by a stray bullet fired by gangster Thomas Cashman as he recklessly pursued a rival on Aug 22 last year.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, with her father John Francis Pratt - Family Handout

But that shooting was just one of 49 on the streets of Liverpool in 2022, with five of the incidents resulting in fatalities.

Beautician Elle Edwards, 26, was shot in the head on Christmas Eve while dancing at the Lighthouse pub in Wirral.

Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was killed on Aug 21 when armed men burst into her home looking for another man and began firing multiple shots “indiscriminately”.

Elle Edwards was shot in the head on Christmas Eve while dancing at the Lighthouse pub in Wirral - Merseyside Police/PA

Sam Rimmer was killed on Aug 16 after gunmen on electric bikes rode into a cul-de-sac where the 22-year-old was standing with friends and opened fire.

Jackie Rutter, 53 died in the early hours of 30 Oct last year when a man burst through the door of her home and shot her in the chest in Meadowbrook Road, Moreton.

The rise in the number of innocent people being caught up in the crossfire has resulted in some people taking drastic action.

One resident of Dovecot, where Olivia lived, said: “They nearly hit my husband in the head when they were shooting the other day. It hasn’t been better since Olivia.

Cashman's girlfriend and family leaving Manchester Crown Court on Thursday - Peter Byrne

“They are still shooting randomly. It’s not only happening in their world anymore it’s hard-working people who are getting caught.

“I wear a helmet sometimes and a vest that my husband made me. Going to the shops is dangerous. They don’t care and neither do the police.”

Asked why Liverpool was seeing a rise in the number of innocent people being caught in the crossfire, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, Head of Investigations at Merseyside Police, said weaponry was changing.

Story continues

Mr Kameen said: “We had 49 discharges last year, five of those were homicides. When we look at the other 44, they were injury discharges and damage to property. Anyone of those could have resulted in another homicide.

“We had people firing at cars driving past, putting bullets through windows or people’s front doors - anyone could be behind.

“That’s just the madness and complete lack of moral compass these people have we are dealing with. The other factor is some of the weaponry is changing.”

Mr Kameen said Czech-manufactured Skorpion machine pistols had been used by criminals in the UK over the past two years.

The weapons are capable of discharging 850 rounds a minute.

Merseyside Police said Czech-manufactured Skorpion machine pistols had been used by criminals in the UK over the past two years - National Crime Agency

He continued: “If you start bringing that sort of battlefield military weaponry into communities and discharging it... You add that to the chaotic nature, lack of training, no moral compass, that’s where you get now the last three times a Skorpion has been used in Merseyside someone’s been killed every single time.

“Is it any wonder when this gun’s firing 12 or 13 rounds in less than a second?”

Neither of the firearms used in the shooting of Olivia, a glock pistol and a 0.38 calibre revolver have yet been recovered.