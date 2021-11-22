Olivia Rodrigo wore a sheer, sparkly dress with a plunging neckline for one of her boldest looks to date

Olivia Rodrigo wore a sheer gown to the 2021 American Music Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo attended the American Music Awards on Sunday.

She wore a David Koma dress that was entirely sheer and covered in sparkles.

A feathered trim made the daring dress stand out even more.

Olivia Rodrigo wore one of her most daring looks yet while attending the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

She gave a performance of her song "Traitor" during the show, and she won the New Artist of the Year award, with her fans voting to secure the honor for her in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

Rodrigo, 18, also made a winning fashion choice, attending the AMAs in an eye-catching, sheer gown.

The gown was covered in sequins. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Rodrigo wore a periwinkle dress designed by David Koma that hugged her figure. The gown was covered in transparent sequins, exposing high-waisted underwear Rodrigo wore beneath the gown. The back of the dress was also sheer.

The form-fitting bodice had a spaghetti, halter strap, and flowed into a plunging neckline. A feathered hem completed the gown, off-setting the sleek look the skin-tight sparkles created.

It had a feather trim. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Rodrigo paired the bold dress with silver, open-toed heels, and she wore her hair in long, loose curls.

Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo styled Rodrigo's one-of-a-kind look. Molly Greenwald did her makeup, and Clayton Hawkins was her hairstylist for the night.

The dress Rodrigo wore to the American Music Awards dress isn't the only fashion risk the "Sour" singer has taken in recent months.

In September, Rodrigo wore a Saint Laurent dress with a dramatic neckline to The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala, as Insider previously reported.

Rodrigo wore a daring dress to The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in September 2021. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The dress had a strapless, plunging neckline with a unique curved shape. A thigh-high slit to reveal strappy black heels completed the look.

Rodrigo also turned heads when she wore a wool suit in 90-degree weather for a visit to the White House.

