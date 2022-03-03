Are Your Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Shares Still Worth Keeping?

Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Small Companies Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net return of 2.86% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Small Cap Index, which returned 2.22% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Harding Loevner Global Small Companies Equity Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) and discussed its stance on the firm. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based discount store company with a $2.7 billion market capitalization. OLLI delivered a -15.16% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -48.33%. The stock closed at $43.43 per share on March 01, 2022.

"For the year, the portfolio’s US stocks failed to keep up with the robust returns of the region in the face of a pronounced style headwind, as US small cap growth stocks trailed their value peers by over 1,400 basis points. Disappointing business results from several US companies also worked against us. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a discount retailer, reported weak results due to supply chain troubles and lack of inventory in key categories including toys and other Christmas merchandise. These stock-specific problems in the US were partly offset by better stock selection in Europe."

Our calculations show that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. OLLI was in 23 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 18 funds in the previous quarter. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) delivered a -29.83% return in the past 3 months.

