Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) sheds US$160m, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock has had a really bad year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 54%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down48% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 12% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 8.2% in the same period.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

View our latest analysis for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings had to report a 23% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 54% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings shareholders are down 54% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.4%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings you should be aware of.

Story continues

We will like Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.