Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is one of 168 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OLLI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's full-year earnings has moved 3.30% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, OLLI has returned 12.99% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 1.72%. This means that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, OLLI belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.67% so far this year, so OLLI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track OLLI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.