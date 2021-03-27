- By GF Value





The stock of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NAS:OLLI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $88.39 per share and the market cap of $5.8 billion, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is shown in the chart below.





Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Because Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 18.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 19.31% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.16, which is better than 70% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. The overall financial strength of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is fair. This is the debt and cash of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.8 billion and earnings of $3.67 a share. Its operating margin is 15.34%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Overall, the profitability of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is 18.3%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings's ROIC is 17.27 while its WACC came in at 9.07. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NAS:OLLI, 30-year Financials)is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. To learn more about Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

