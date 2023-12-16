Olly Alexander confirmed as UK's 2024 Eurovision entry

Olly Alexander has announced he will represent the UK at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer and actor, who fronts pop band Years & Years, confirmed the news during the grand final for Strictly Come Dancing, expressing his excitement at the upcoming spectacle, which will take place in Sweden on May 11, 2024.

Olly Alexander said: "I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year. As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.

"I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour!

"I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name. I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!"

The singer also took to Instagram, writing: “This was very difficult to keep quiet omg!! So excited to announce that I’m the UK's @eurovision entry for 2024!!! I’ve wanted to do this for a long long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name

“I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got!! i shall put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all! lets do this!!! #eurovision,” he added.

