Olly Alexander vows to take on Eurovision in ‘gayest way possible’

Singer Olly Alexander, the UK’s 2024 Eurovision contestant, has promised to “fly the flag for the country in the gayest way possible”.

It was announced that the 33-year-old pop star will represent the UK at next year’s Eurovision Song contest in Sweden during the final of Strictly Come Dancing last night (16 December).

The frontman of Years & Years, Alexander has earned five UK top 10 singles and two number one albums with the British synth-pop group. After the band split up in 2021, it has continued as Alexander’s solo project.

In a statement released on Saturday, Alexander said he was “beyond excited” to be taking part in next year’s competition, describing Eurovision as an “event of unbridled joy”.

He vowed to represent “fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible” and “put on an unforgettable performance” at the contest in Malmo, Sweden, next May.

“I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year,” he said, according to a press release shared by the BBC.

(Getty Images for Sky)

“As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour,” Alexander continued. “I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible.

“I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

Alexander uses music to express sexuality and desire, with the singer previously tellingDazed: “LGBTQ+ people like me grew up seeing straight culture pretty much everywhere; seeing more of our community thrive is crucial.”

When his BBC One New Year’s Eve performance in 2021 was criticised for being “too sexy”, he replied: “They see me saying something about non-binary people on TV, and to them, that’s offensive.

“I don’t make explicit political statements in my music, but by being who I am, I’m trying to do my own Trojan Horse-style subversion.

“I’m not going to shut up about being gay, or being sexy either,” Alexander told The i newspaper.

“I don’t make explicit political statements in my music, but by being who I am, I’m trying to do my own Trojan Horse-style subversion. I’m not going to shut up about being gay, or being sexy either.”

In addition to his singing career, Alexander is also an accomplished actor, having earned a BAFTA nomination for his performance as gay teenager Ritchie Tozier in the hard-hitting Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin about the Aids crisis.

His other acting credits include Gaspar Noé’s 2009 art film Enter the Void and hit teen drama Skins, appearing as Cassie Ainsworth’s stalker as part of a two-episode story arc.

Singer Loreen performing on behalf of Sweden celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2023 Eurovision contest (AFP/Getty)

Alexander, who is originally from Harrogate in North Yorkshire, previously teased the “really good” song he will perform at Eurovision, revealing that it was was co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who have worked with stars such as Dua Lipa, and Charli XCX.

“It’s gonna be electronic, something you can dance to. But yeah, I can’t say much more than that,” he told the BBC’s music correspondent Mark Savage.

Last year’s contest, held in Liverpool, was won by Swedish singer-songwriter Loreen for her rousing performance of “Tattoo”.

A total of 26 countries performed at the M&S Arena, with Finland earning second place owing to Käärijä and his track “Cha Cha Cha“.