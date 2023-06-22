Olly Stephens: Murdered boy's parents welcome online bill amendment.

Olly Stephens was stabbed to death in Emmer Green in Reading in 2021

The parents of a 13-year-old murdered by two schoolboys have welcomed changes to a bill that would allow families access to the data of children who have died.

Olly Stephens was ambushed and fatally stabbed on 3 January 2021 in Reading over a dispute on social media.

The government has agreed to the amendments to the Online Safety Bill.

His father Stuart Stephens said the final day of the bill's committee stage in the Lords had been "very emotional".

The Online Safety Bill aims to lay down rules in law about how platforms should deal with harmful content.

Under an amendment put forward by crossbench peer Baroness Kidron, communications watchdog Ofcom would have the power to request data from tech platforms on behalf of parents and coroners, where there is reasonable suspicion that the information is relevant to the death of the child.

It would allow access to the content the child viewed and the ways in which they had engaged with the content.

Stuart and Amanda Stephens spoke after watching the final day of the committee stage of the bill in the House of Lords

Speaking outside Parliament, Mr Stephens said: "It's too late for Olly's generation - they've seen some horrific things through their mobile phones - there is no duty of care on social media at the moment.

"This is about the next generation who are being damaged in so many ways. You can't celebrate but we've made great steps forward.

"Hopefully we will get it passed with bipartisan support and commitment," he added.

Olly's mother Amanda Stephens said: "It does feel like progress.

"We've become different people, but it feels Olly is willing us on. His legacy for us is that he would always stick up for the underdog and would never accept people being bullied," she added.

Baroness Kidron said the "The government has promised to provide a humane route for bereaved parents and for coroners to access critical information at a tragic time.

"Our shared goal must deliver safety by design and default and build the digital world that children deserve."

Earlier this year the government conceded to calls by nearly 50 Tory MPs for an amendment which would see the introduction of two-year sentences for managers who fail to stop children seeing harmful material.

Two boys, both aged 14, were found guilty of Olly's murder in September 2021 following a trial at Reading Crown Court and a 14-year-old girl admitted manslaughter.

His family have since campaigned for stricter online laws to stop harmful content being shared after it transpired the attack on him was planned on 11 social media platforms.

