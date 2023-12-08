Olmsted County began termination process of now-former deputy after charges filed

Dec. 7—ROCHESTER — Olmsted County began working to fire a county detention deputy shortly after charges related to soliciting a child were brought against him, according to Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch.

Mathew Richard Adamson, 44, was

initially charged in late October

with attempting to solicit a child but

now faces additional charges

after law enforcement found child sexual abuse material and what appears to be screen captures of female detainees in Adamson's former place of employment, the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, according to court documents.

Adamson was employed by the sheriff's office from 2005 to 2023. He was placed on administrative leave following his initial charges but the process to fire a public employee takes time, Welsch said, adding that a required hearing to terminate Adamson's employment needed to be held at the end of November.

County Board Chairman Gregg Wright said during a committee meeting that the county will continue to respond in the aftermath of the charges.

"This is one of those situations where it's never good for anybody involved," he said. "Everybody loses."

He said he worries the public could lose confidence in public employees as a result of the charges, and the county needs to show the case is an anomaly.

"We do the best we can to screen individuals when we employ them," Wright said.

Earlier this year, Adamson was caught in a law enforcement undercover sting conducted by the Rochester Police Department and state investigators, as he tried to meet up with someone he thought was a teenage girl.

Wright said the county acted as quickly as it could.

"When we do find it out, we act as swiftly as we can to protect the public and protect employees," he said.

He added that the county will do the best it can to restore any lost confidence.

Adamson's new charges allege that he owned a hard drive that contained nude screenshots of women being detained at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in addition to videos and images that include underage girls in different bathrooms that appeared to be taken without their consent.

Following Adamson's release from jail on Nov. 6, he told his wife he planned to destroy two hard drives at their residence but was prevented from doing so because his wife locked the hard drives in a safe, prosecutors allege.

Adamson's wife contacted RPD about the hard drives and officers examined several terabytes of data on Adamson's electronic devices over several weeks. Police found numerous screen captures from surveillance cameras inside the ADC that depicted at least three different women detained in the facility in various states of undress. Police also found a screen grab from Adamson's body camera that showed a woman lifting her shirt up, according to court documents.

In addition to the jailhouse images, court documents say police found hundreds of videos and images from hidden cameras placed in at least five different restrooms that feature three adult women and three girls between the ages of 10 and 20 years old. The series was taken between 2015 and 2019.

Investigators have identified the four women captured on the ADC's surveillance cameras but they do not know the identity of the people in the restroom series.

Law enforcement also found multiple images of child sexual abuse material of at least three girls between 8 and 12 years old that depicted them performing sexual acts, according to court documents.

Due to the amount of data on Adamson's electronic devices, the forensic analysis is ongoing.

In total, Adamson faces three felonies related to soliciting a child, three felonies related to possessing child sexual abuse material, four gross misdemeanors related to interfering with someone's privacy and one gross misdemeanor related to the misconduct of a public official. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2024.

"The alleged conduct described in these criminal complaints is inconsistent with the values of the Sheriff's Office, the work of the individual Sheriff's Office employees who have dedicated their lives to public service, and the communities we have sworn to serve," Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. "The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office takes great pride in the trust the public places in us to respect and support all people in our communities. We will continue to serve and protect our communities to the best of our judgment and abilities."

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem has recused himself from both cases

and appointed Assistant Mower County Attorneys to lead Adamson's prosecution.

RPD was initially tipped off to Adamson's behavior by local YouTube vigilante Chase Johnston. Johnston claimed Adamson attempted to solicit a girl but the information was never forwarded to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office at the direction of Ostrem.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said the county will also need to address the morale within the sheriff's department.

"I'm concerned that one bad actor does not demoralize an entire department that has a really strong role in protecting the community," she said.

She said the county will need to take lessons learned from the incident and look toward the future.

Deputy County Administrator Travis Gransee said Olmsted County Victims Services will be reaching out to the victims in the case when appropriate.

Adamson also worked as a police officer in St. Charles from 2003 to 2007 and was a Rochester Public Schools substitute teacher from 2003 to 2005.

He is one of two former law enforcement officials currently charged in Olmsted County with a sex crime against a child.

Former Rochester police officer Timothy Robert Morgenstern, 23, of Rochester, is

charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving contact, and using minors in a sexual performance,

all felonies. The charges also mention his position of authority over the victim.

Morgenstern is accused of grooming a juvenile female and raping her after meeting her as a coach at John Marshall High School in 2022, according to the criminal complaint.

Post Bulletin reporter Randy Petersen contributed to this article.