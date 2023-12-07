Olmsted County deputy charged with multiple sex crimes and public official misconduct

Dec. 6—ROCHESTER — An Olmsted County deputy already charged with attempting to solicit a child now faces an additional eight charges related to possessing child sexual abuse material and for taking recordings of detainees while he worked at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Mathew Richard Adamson, 44, has been employed by the sheriff's office since 2005. He has been placed on administrative leave, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Capt. Tim Parkin said following Adamson's arrest last month.

Earlier this year, Adamson was caught in a law enforcement undercover sting conducted by the Rochester Police Department and state investigators,

as he tried to meet up with someone he thought was a teenage girl.

His new charges allege that Adamson owned a hard drive that contained nude screenshots of women being detained at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in addition to videos and images that include underage girls in different bathrooms that appeared to be taken without their consent.

Following Adamson's release from jail on Nov. 6, he told his wife he planned to destroy two hard drives at their residence but was prevented from doing so because his wife locked the hard drives in a safe, prosecutors allege.

Adamson's wife contacted RPD about the hard drives and officers examined several terabytes of data on Adamson's electronic devices over several weeks. Police found numerous screen captures from surveillance cameras inside the ADC that depicted at least three different women detained in the facility in various states of undress. Police also found a screen grab from Adamson's body camera that showed a woman lifting her shirt up.

In addition to the jailhouse images, police found hundreds of videos and images from hidden cameras placed in at least five different restrooms that feature three adult women and three girls between the ages of 10 and 20 years old. The series was taken between 2015 and 2019 and show them in various states of undress.

Investigators have identified the four women captured on the ADC's surveillance cameras but they do not know the identity of the people in the restroom series.

Law enforcement also found multiple images of child sexual abuse material of at least three girls between 8 and 12 years old that depicted them performing sexual acts.

Due to the amount of data on Adamson's electronic devices, the forensic analysis is ongoing.

In total, Adamson faces three felonies related to soliciting a child, three felonies related to possessing child sexual abuse material, four gross misdemeanors related to interfering with someone's privacy and one gross misdemeanor related to the misconduct of a public official. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2024.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem has recused himself from the case

and appointed Assistant Mower County Attorney Megan Burroughs to lead Adamson's prosecution.

Before that, he worked as a police officer in St. Charles from 2003 to 2007 and was a Rochester Public Schools substitute teacher from 2003 to 2005.

He is one of two law enforcement officials currently charged in Olmsted County with a sex crime against a child.

Former Rochester police officer Timothy Robert Morgenstern, 23, of Rochester, is

charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving contact, and using minors in a sexual performance,

all felonies. The charges also mention his position of authority over the victim.

Morgenstern is accused of grooming a juvenile female and raping her after meeting her as a coach at John Marshall High School in 2022, according to the criminal complaint.