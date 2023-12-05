Olmsted County options remain open for Residences of Old Town Hall

Dec. 4—ROCHESTER — A closed door to state funding, doesn't mean the doors of Residences of Old Town Hall won't open for added housing and shelter in the future.

After being informed that

Olmsted County is not receiving a requested $10 million

to turn the East Center Street apartment building into a

housing stability center with shelter beds

, Housing Director Dave Dunn said options remain open.

"We have the purchase option on the building until March of 2024, so we do have some time still to look at whether we want to acquire the facility," he said. "From there, we can determine whether we want to use it as it's currently structured as housing and office space, or whether we want to find other sources for the housing stability center."

The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority board committed $87,000 in September to secure a six-month option to purchase the building at 607 E. Center St. for $5 million.

The agreement was needed to apply for Minnesota Department of Human Services funds dedicated to creating shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

The county anticipated creating a housing stability center, which would provide 80 shelter bed, office space for support services and maintain some of the building's 60 monthly rental units.

Dunn said the HRA board, which includes the county's seven elected commissioners and an appointed resident commissioner, hasn't discussed options since receiving news that the state funds won't be available, so they will need to determine the next steps.

"There are different options that are available, if we want to move forward," he said.

Among options to be discussed is purchasing the building and maintaining its current use with office space and

approximately 60 single-occupancy rooms

for rent. Plans call for ending an agreement with Luther College, so Dunn said an estimated 45 new units of housing would be created.

County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said it's an option she'd like the board to explore.

"My personal view is that we should go ahead and purchase the building because we need to be able to help people who are at risk or are homeless to secure housing," she said, pointing to a decreasing number of lower priced single-occupancy units on the market.

"We have lost options for our lowest income folks," she said.

Dunn said the commissioners could decide by January whether they believe purchasing the building is a viable option, since the county housing staff has already conducted a financial analysis, appraisal and needs assessment related to the potential purchase.

He said using the building for county-owned housing could be partially funded through grants or partnerships, or the county could borrow funds with rent used to make debt payments.

The county had already planned to commit at least $3 million to the project, if the $10 million in state funds were approved, and Kiscaden said it would be a challenge for the county to build new housing units for a similar price.

"That building, we could not replicate for the price the owner has offered to sell it," she said.

At the same time, Kiscaden pointed out the revised option would leave a community need unmet.

If the HRA board opts to move forward in purchasing the building, Dunn and Kiscaden said they anticipate community discussions will be held to determine the best possible path forward when it comes to how the building will be used.

The county had been pressed to make a decision on the purchase in September due to the state grant application deadline and the need to include an identified site for the proposed shelter. The urgency riled some neighbors, who were upset about the lack of community engagement ahead of the application process.

Since the county has committed to allowing Luther College to use the building until 2025, if it's purchased, Dunn said potential changes won't likely be made until after next year. At the same time, he said if the county doesn't purchase the building, he wants to make sure the current owner and occupants have time ao address any changes in the plans.

Kiscaden said either way, there is much to discuss between now and when the purchase option expires.

"This gives us time to have those broader conversations and look at the broader needs," she said.