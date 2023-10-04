Olmsted County opts to end contract with Family Service Rochester as reimbursement rates change

Oct. 3—ROCHESTER — The administrative committee of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 on Tuesday to not renew a contract with Family Service Rochester.

It's estimated that ending the 25-year agreement, which provides case management for child welfare and mental health services, will save the county $200,000 to $400,000 annually. Olmsted County will honor the current contract with FSR which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

The anticipated savings stem from a Minnesota Department of Human Services decision to provide higher reimbursement rates directly to counties than contracted providers. This means adding the required social workers and supervisors as county staff will reduce the local tax burden.

"This resulted in increased costs for Olmsted County for this contracted service with Family Service Rochester," Deputy County Administrator Travis Gransee said of the reimbursement change. "That begged the question of whether Olmsted County could save local taxpayer money by bringing this work in-house. After thoroughly analyzing the financials, the answer was 'yes.'"

County Board Chairman Gregg Wright and commissioner Mark Thein agreed, voting in favor of the change. Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden, the third member of the three-person administrative committee, disagreed with the shift.

"I think this is an important decision; I think it's beyond what is convenient for our budget," Kiscaden said, pointing to potential complications related to adding 27 new county staff members and potential impacts to Family Service Rochester, which would lose a $2 million contract.

Wright said Family Service Rochester is a good partner in providing a variety of services, but that's only one factor in the decision-making process.

"The county does not have the responsibility of propping up all the nonprofits that work with us," he said.

Family Service Rochester Executive Director Scott Maloney said the impact goes beyond the $2 million in contract revenue and related $1.4 million in Medicaid reimbursement revenue that makes up a quarter of the nonprofit's budget.

He said it will change the operation model for the agency and potentially restrict other services provided to the community.

"A decision such as this warrants a more thoughtful assessment of not only potential cost savings but also the consequences of your actions," he told commissioners at the full board hearing after the administrative committee decision was made.

Kiscaden and commissioner Dave Senjem asked for a full board discussion on the issue in two weeks, but failed to get the needed support to add it to a future agenda.

"I think how we make this decision is just as important as what decision is made," Kiscaden said.

Thein, however, said commissioners have been discussing the issue with staff in recent weeks and had the opportunity to ask questions and raise concerns before the committee voted Tuesday. He said he believes a full board vote would not change the results.

Wright agreed. "The process has been followed, and the process is correct," he said.

Gransee stressed the decision was not made because of any concerns about performance or the partnership with Family Service Rochester.

"FSR has always provided outstanding service to Olmsted County and the community," he said. "The county and FSR will continue to collaborate on various services and programs, both now and in the future."

Gransee continued by saying the new rates for the targeted case management services were put in place in July 2022, and the county has spent months studying the impact and looking for ways to save local tax dollars.

Family Service Rochester is not Olmsted County's only partner in targeted case management work. Olmsted County also has contracts for related children's mental health case management with Zumbro Valley Health Center and Fernbook Family Center, both on a smaller scale than Family Service Rochester, and the contracts are not affected by the recent decision.

Olmsted County is not expecting that clients receiving targeted case management services will experience any significant changes as a result of the transition when the current contract ends this year.

"Collaboration with Family Service Rochester will continue to be a priority moving forward," Olmsted County Director of Child and Family Services Amy Rauchwarter said in the county's statement. "We will partner with them to provide services as a part of our service continuum for families in this community and thank them for their dedication to this work."