Olmsted County pauses on public cannabis use policy

Oct. 3—ROCHESTER — A

potential Olmsted County ordinance limiting cannabis use in public spaces

remains under review.

"This isn't ready until we've had time to digest it and ask our questions," Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said Tuesday, Oct. 3, during a preliminary review of the ordinance.

County commissioners were expected to set an Oct. 17 public hearing to review the proposed restrictions on public cannabis use, but some determined the policy needs a tweak or two.

"If the board isn't comfortable with what we are proposing, shouldn't we first get the board comfortable with what we are proposing before we have a public hearing?" she said.

The proposed ordinance, which largely mirrors the county's public smoking ban, was developed by an assigned group of county staff, with input from Rochester City Attorney Micheal Spindler-Krage.

Deputy County Administrator Travis Gransee said the suggested restrictions are the first of several policy issues to be discussed by commissioners in the wake of the Minnesota Legislature's approval of recreational use of cannabis earlier this year.

"This is such a huge topic," he said. "There are so many different considerations that the county is going to have to address because of the legislation that has passed."

The county's Public Health Services Advisory Board reviewed and approved the proposed ban on public use during a Sept. 7 meeting.

"Given the quickly approaching timelines of the state legislation, we believe the passage of a 'use in public' ordinance and moratorium will aid the county and its staff as they navigate the forthcoming and inevitable complexities of cannabis legalization in Minnesota," Board Chairman Trevor Coons wrote in a letter to commissioners.

The proposal being reviewed does not include a moratorium, but commissioners said it lacks some needed clarity.

Commissioner Dave Senjem said specific language seeking to ban cannabis use in schools could be interpreted to provide some flexibility in public schools on a local level, even though use in public schools is banned statewide.

"If there's not clarity there, I don't want to send it out," he said.

The proposal seeks to ban cannabis use, including edibles, in public spaces. Those public spaces include schools, hospitals, parks and common areas in apartment complexes. It also would ban use in "places of public accommodations," meaning businesses and other areas that cater to the public.

The exception would be businesses and areas licensed for on-site use of cannabis.

In addition to listing potential places where cannabis use would be banned, the proposed county ordinance also seeks to restrict use of cannabis in the presence of minors.

The proposed ordinance would make violating the restrictions a petty misdemeanor, which is not considered a crime. It would also be considered a countywide restriction, unless a city or township passes its own ordinance.

Gransee said Tuesday's delay in setting a public hearing on the proposed ordinance means it could be scheduled for Nov. 7, if commissioners are prepared to set the date during their Oct. 17 meeting.