Olmsted County prosecutor's charging decisions scrutinized in sex crime case

Sep. 2—ROCHESTER — A visibly shaken Andre Franklin had just heard a judge sentence him in an Olmsted County District Courtroom to more than four years in prison. A jury convicted him earlier this year of promoting prostitution in Rochester almost two years ago. Exasperated, Franklin pleaded with the judge that the case wasn't fair, that he had tried to talk the woman out of the act.

Judge Pamela King told him it wasn't her job to decide the facts in the case — that had been up to a jury. Her job was to decide how long he would spend behind bars.

Franklin's conviction largely hemmed on the fact that he drunkenly told police that he marketed women, just not the woman who prompted the police call. Franklin's admission was initially suppressed by King as prejudicial to the defense. Franklin wasn't charged with sex trafficking, King said in court, and his admission wasn't related to

his current charges.

Following King's suppression ruling, the prosecution, led by Arianna Whitney,

filed a new charge: sex trafficking.

The addition of the new charge allowed Franklin's previously suppressed statements to be admitted in court.

Franklin was ultimately acquitted of the trafficking charge. Jurors convicted him of promoting prostitution of an individual and soliciting an individual to practice prostitution. Franklin's attorney argued the added charge seemed to have been merely a tool to allow the suppressed testimony to be introduced, potentially prejudicing jurors in their deliberations on the original charges.

In other words, Franklin may have been convicted "for being a bad person, not for what (was) being charged in the case," according to his attorney, Brandon Lauer, of St. Cloud.

"It strikes me as really underhanded," David Schultz, a law professor at the University of Minnesota and Hamline University said about the sex trafficking charge. In his 30-plus years as a lawyer, he said he's never seen something like this.

Schultz went as far as to say that what the Olmsted County Attorney's Office did in the case was an abuse of prosecutorial discretion.

"What happened here was totally inappropriate," Schultz said. Prosecutors have an ethical obligation to only charge people with crimes they believe they can secure a conviction for, according to Schultz. The acquittal of the tacked-on sex trafficking charge shows that's not the case, he said.

These issues were litigated in court, Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem told the Post Bulletin, and the rules of criminal procedure allow for complaints to be amended, including adding new charges.

"If someone, particularly an attorney, believes I (or) this office has committed an abuse of prosecutorial discretion, they should make a motion to the court in the respective case or file a complaint with the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility," Ostrem said. "Making such a complaint to the media does not deserve a response."

The Post Bulletin is not naming the woman whom Franklin was convicted of prostituting because it is the newspaper's policy not to name survivors of sex crimes without their consent.

In a statement to the court regarding Franklin's prison time, Whitney described the woman as a vulnerable addict who thought she was friends with Franklin. Franklin showed no remorse and blamed the woman for the act, Whitney said in court. Due to those facts, she asked the court to sentence Franklin to 62 months in prison. The defense asked for

24 to 36 months.

King decided a

53-month prison sentence was just.

"Ultimately the jury decided the case based on the evidence presented and Mr. Franklin was convicted," Ostrem said. "I don't want to comment about issues or evidence presented during the trial. The record speaks for itself, and we all should rely on the record. Speculating about 'what ifs' denigrates the sanctity of the process and the judge (or) jury's decisions."

This story is based on interviews and court documents in the case.

Franklin initially called police on Sept. 25, 2021, and said a woman tried to stab him at his southwest Rochester apartment.

Calls for assistance may be purposefully or accidentally disguised as one thing but may be another, according to Ostrem.

"My understanding is that the original call here was for 'disorderly conduct.' Responding officers found something different upon arrival," Ostrem said.

Officers arrived to see an intoxicated Franklin standing outside. He told an RPD officer that he and the woman "had spent the last few hours together and were having a good time before she flipped her wig."

Franklin had only known the woman for a few days and she had stayed at his apartment for the last two days. He claimed she was intoxicated and that she had "sold her body" but he denied telling her to do so.

Though Franklin repeatedly denied asking the woman to have sex for money, he made comments to police about selling other women and even let police look through his cell phone.

"It won't be about that (expletive) but it will be about a whole lot of other (expletive)," Franklin told an officer. "It is just what I do."

During an interview later that day, Franklin told an officer the woman asked him if she could make some money "turning a date" with one of Franklin's upstairs neighbors.

"Turning a date," is slang often used in sex work to mean meeting someone for paid sexual contact.

The woman told an officer that she had just left a treatment program at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, and that Franklin had directed her to go upstairs, bring a condom and have sex with his neighbor for $100.

At the time of the incident on Sept. 25, 2021, Franklin's neighbor confirmed to police much of the woman's story and said Franklin made a comment about the neighbor paying him money.

Before Franklin was arrested, an officer watched him ask the man for money again.

When the man said no, Franklin replied:

"Yeah you do, you better give me my money."

Franklin's statements to police became a point of contention between Whitney, the prosecutor, and Lauer, Franklin's lawyer. The pair battled it out in briefs to the court and in front of Judge King.

Lauer said he wasn't aware the prosecution would use the evidence until just before a hearing in November 2022.

He argued in court that the statements should be considered Spreigl evidence, or evidence of prior crimes or bad acts.

Minnesota statute generally bars attorneys from using this kind of evidence as it is prejudicial toward the defense.

However, Spreigl evidence can be used for a variety of reasons, provided prosecutors send a formal notice to the defense and a judge decides the evidence can be used at trial.

During the November 2022 pretrial hearing, both Whitney and Lauer argued before King about the admission of those statements.

King decided then to suppress those statements, calling into question the prosecution's lack of evidence regarding the alleged sex trafficking conduct that Franklin referred to in his statement.

The prosecution did not identify any evidence that sex trafficking took place, despite what Franklin may have suggested to police. Investigators had possession of Franklin's phone for months, potentially giving them the ability to track down people who allegedly were involved in sex trafficking.

The only suggestion that Franklin had a sex trafficking enterprise, then, came from his statement, King said. She noted he only was charged with selling one individual.

"Now we're going to double down and say, 'Well he is also admitting to selling a whole bunch of other individuals, therefore it proves he sold this one,' and I just see that is more prejudice than it is prohibitive," King told Whitney during the November hearing.

King also suppressed recordings of jailhouse calls between Franklin and his brother as hearsay evidence because Franklin's brother was not listed as a witness by the prosecution.

However, the prosecution filed a formal notice regarding the use of Spreigl evidence and an amended complaint against Franklin that added a sex trafficking charge in December 2022.

The amended complaint did not allege any new criminal conduct, nor did it list additional witnesses or different facts, Lauer

wrote in a brief to the court objecting to the inclusion of previously suppressed statements.

"Presumably, this is the State's attempt to re-open an issue that has already been ruled on," Lauer wrote.

Whitney argued the state provided its formal notice and, due to the addition of the sex trafficking charge,

the suppressed statements were now directly related to the case.

"Admission of evidence that Mr. Franklin has engaged in other incidents of solicitation or promotion of prostitution or sex trafficking will be highly critical for the jury in assessing the relative plausibility of the facts when Mr. Franklin denies doing so with (the victim)," Whitney wrote in her brief to the court.

However, Lauer wrote there was no basis for the court to change its previous ruling.

"No compelling reason has been presented by the State so as to warrant the admission of this highly unfair prejudicial evidence," Lauer wrote in a memorandum to the court.

King ruled since the previously suppressed statements were now part of the criminal charges against Franklin, they would no longer be suppressed.

In June 2023, less than a month before the trial started, the

state submitted another amended complaint,

this time adding a charge of soliciting an individual to practice prostitution. That complaint also did not provide any information beyond that included with the first complaint.

"So much time and so much energy were focused on those statements," Lauer told the Post Bulletin. He believes the trial would have gone differently if the statements had been suppressed.

Because of that evidence being submitted to a jury, Lauer argued for a new trial during Franklin's sentencing hearing.

The only reason the prosecution filed the sex trafficking charge was to get previously suppressed evidence in front of a jury,

he told the court. Prosecutors have an ethical duty to only charge people with crimes where they think they can get a conviction, he said.

"I'm very well aware of my ethical duty," Whitney replied in court, adding that she believed she could get a conviction on the sex trafficking charge.

King denied Lauer's motion for a new trial and eventually sentenced Franklin to 53 months in prison. With good behavior, Franklin will only have to serve about 34 months in prison.

Lauer told the Post Bulletin that he is not available to represent Franklin in a potential appeal, but said he would help Franklin find a lawyer if the public defender's office declines to provide one. He also isn't planning on filing a complaint regarding the prosecution's conduct.

"It can be difficult to prove any intentional misconduct," Lauer said.

Franklin would be unlikely to succeed with an appeal, according to Schultz, who said that the judges in the Minnesota Court of Appeals are law-and-order judges. However, he added that there may be a shot with the Minnesota Supreme Court.

"There's enough here to show mistakes to order a retrial," Schultz said.