Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery in Byron

Feb. 14—BYRON — Two people were assaulted by armed robbers while leaving work early Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Byron, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called about 2:45 a.m. to The Compadres restaurant, 505 Frontage Road NW, Byron, for a report of an armed robbery. Three men — ages 35, 39, and 41 — were leaving the business after finishing their shifts when two men approached them and robbed them, according to Capt. James Schueller. One of the employees had his head pushed into the wall of the building by one of the suspects and another was hit in the forehead with a handgun by the same suspect. Neither man required medical attention.

All three men reported having their phones stolen and two had their wallets taken with a combined total of approximately $1,260 in cash inside.

The two suspects left on foot northbound behind the businesses. It was unknown if they got into a vehicle. The suspects are described as two average-sized males wearing all black with black masks on their faces. One of the suspects is between 5'7" and 5'8" and appeared to speak fluent Spanish. The second man is described as being 5'10" to 5'11" and possibly didn't speak any Spanish.

Law enforcement is expected to canvas the surrounding area for surveillance footage from residential surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.