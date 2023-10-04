Olmsted County tobacco retailers will face 30-day license suspension for too many violations

Oct. 3—ROCHESTER — Tobacco retailers caught selling to minors four times within a three-year period in Olmsted County will soon face a 30-day license suspension.

It's an increase from the current seven-day ban on tobacco sales for any licensed business found to sell to minors three or more times in a two-year period.

"A 30-day suspension is really going to have some teeth to it," Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Tom Canan told county commissioners Tuesday.

He said the weeklong suspension hasn't been seen as a deterrent for some businesses.

"They just write it off as the cost of doing business," he said of the potential seven-day pause in tobacco sales.

The ordinance change was approved by county commissioners following a public hearing Tuesday, along with a variety of measures required to match statewide standards, including increasing fines for selling to minors.

The cost to businesses for the first violation increases from $75 to $300, and the second violation fine increases from $200 to $600. A third violation will cost $1,000, with a seven-day suspension of sales.

The ordinance changes also increase the period of review for counting violations from two years to three.

Under state guidelines, penalties for more than three violations within a three-year period are under local control, which allows the county to move toward the 30-day suspension.

Pa Houa "PH" Moua, a county community health specialist, said the Olmsted County retailers are tested at least twice in a 36-month period, with a 17- to 20-year-old working with an environmental health officer.

A violation is likely to spur additional checks, and Eric Bennett, owner of Bennett's Eyota Market, said that can cause problems for business owners.

He told commissioners Tuesday that his business is one that has faced the repercussions of a third strike, which he attributed to having young employees who fail to conform to the rules.

"We have done the corrective actions. ...We've done talk with them; we've done meetings with them," he said. "As you know, in the workforce we have good people out there, and we have some people who don't care."

He said he acknowledges the need to fine businesses violating the rules but cited uncertainty regarding whether he would be allowed to fire an employee for failing to check an ID during a tobacco sale.

Commissioner Mark Thein said Minnesota's status as an "at-will" employment state gives employers the right to terminate employees for violating established rules.

While employers can hold staff accountable, the ordinance change provides some flexibility for county penalties, based on state regulations. Where past practices called for a $50 fine, the new rules allow for waiving the fine with the requirement that the employee participate in "Tobacco Sales and Youth Access training."

The local ordinance changes will be in effect starting Jan. 3, 2024.