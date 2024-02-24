Olmsted County wants to get to a 'functional zero with homelessness'

Feb. 24—ROCHESTER — Next steps for addressing homelessness are being taken in the wake of Olmsted County's failed application for state funds to support a new housing stability center.

"What we heard in hindsight from this is we really lacked that overall community vision," Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said.

The

proposed plan to purchase a building at 607 E. Center St.

to provide emergency overnight shelter for people facing homelessness, along with some low-income housing and office space for related services, was met with concern from neighbors and others in the community.

With the option no longer on the table, county housing staff have been meeting approximately every two weeks with key nonprofit service providers to discuss options and create a unified approach to address homelessness.

"Our ultimate goal is really to get to functional zero with homelessness," Dunn said, defining the goal as reaching a point where services can be quickly provided when someone loses housing.

"Functional zero would be that we have a system in place, so when someone experiences homelessness we have the response," he said, adding the ideal outcome would be finding ways to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place.

The first step has been gathering agencies that provide shelter and related services to discuss needs and create a unified set of goals and anticipated outcomes. Those groups are Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, Dorothy Day Hospitality House, The Landing MN and The Salvation Army.

"What we really are trying to focus on is what strengths we all bring to the table," Salvation Army Maj. Candace Voeller said of the collaborative effort to help people find stability.

Dan Fifield, co-founder of The Landing, said each of the agencies provide specific services needed to address homelessness and have worked together in the past, but the goal of getting everyone on the same page with a longterm vision is new.

"The people who are the players are starting to come together, and that makes me very happy," he said, pointing to past conflicts among providers that are being overcome.

"I think we had to go through some tough times to get to this point, but I think we are going to come out at the end as a pretty tight group," he added.

Dunn said the initial work is building on a

Built for Zero methodology

adopted by more than 100 U.S. cities and counties to reduce homelessness. He said it seeks to create a framework of readily available services, while allowing agencies to work together and communicate how they are helping individuals experiencing homelessness.

Developed by New York-based Community Solutions, the Built for Zero concept would create a collaborative team with a shared goal of ending homelessness, along with producing better data on who is unsheltered in the community.

The national organization reports that 14 communities have used the process to achieve the desired "functional zero" level for at least one population, such as veterans or chronically homeless individuals.

Dunn said he hopes the combined efforts can have similar results locally as more people are housed.

"This will take time. .. It's not something the county will do by itself," he said.

County commissioners have voiced support for the collaborative effort and plan a joint meeting with the Rochester City Council in March to discuss combined efforts.

Tim Haskamp, president of the Dorothy Day House board, said such discussions will be important as the community vision continues to unfold.

"You can't really do this without the city, the county, the business component, Mayo Clinic," he said. "Indirectly, you have to have those people onboard to make it work."

Dunn said other agencies will also be engaged in planning efforts, which are expected to continue through May, with the hope of implementing a new strategy during the last half of this year.

"We don't want to do a long planning process," he said, adding that a neutral third-party moderator might be brought in to help overcome any potential conflicts that could linger.

While leaders of the agencies involved with early discussions voiced support, they also pointed out many questions remain.

"It's a new enough thing that I don't think any of us know 100% where we will go with it," Fifield said.

Voeller agreed there's more planning work to be done and additional voices to be brought into the conversation, but said she's happy with the direction being taken.

"We have had discussions along this line for a while now, but we are getting a little more concrete," she said.