Is OLN Stock A Buy or Sell?

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Is OLN stock a buy? Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was in 23 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The all time high for this statistic is 35. There were 33 hedge funds in our database with OLN positions at the end of the third quarter. Our calculations also showed that OLN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are plenty of indicators investors can use to analyze stocks. Some of the best indicators are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can trounce their index-focused peers by a superb amount (see the details here). Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 197% since March 2017 (through March 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by 124 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website .

Richard Pzena - Pzena Investment Management
Richard Pzena - Pzena Investment Management

Richard S. Pzena of Pzena Investment Management

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, auto parts business is a recession resistant business, so we are taking a closer look at this discount auto parts stock that is growing at a 196% annualized rate. We go through lists like the 15 best micro-cap stocks to buy now to identify the next stock with 10x upside potential. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website. Now we're going to review the recent hedge fund action surrounding Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Do Hedge Funds Think OLN Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of December, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -30% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in OLN over the last 22 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Is OLN A Good Stock To Buy?
Is OLN A Good Stock To Buy?

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Sachem Head Capital, managed by Scott Ferguson, holds the most valuable position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Sachem Head Capital has a $367.2 million position in the stock, comprising 12.8% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Pzena Investment Management, managed by Richard S. Pzena, which holds a $107.4 million position; the fund has 0.5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism encompass Steven Richman's East Side Capital (RR Partners), Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sachem Head Capital allocated the biggest weight to Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), around 12.81% of its 13F portfolio. East Side Capital (RR Partners) is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 12.08 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to OLN.

Judging by the fact that Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has faced bearish sentiment from the smart money, it's easy to see that there lies a certain "tier" of money managers who sold off their full holdings in the fourth quarter. Interestingly, Robert Pohly's Samlyn Capital sold off the largest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $23.5 million in stock, and Tom Sandell's Sandell Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $3.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 10 funds in the fourth quarter.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) but similarly valued. These stocks are Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP), Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE), DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH), and Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND). All of these stocks' market caps match OLN's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position PRSP,37,935354,1 ITRI,6,275348,-9 TRIP,41,1085144,12 HE,18,169156,-1 DCP,3,12973,0 BKH,19,152822,-3 WYND,29,588842,0 Average,21.9,459948,0 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $460 million. That figure was $743 million in OLN's case. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for OLN is 41. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 12.3% in 2021 through April 19th and still beat the market by 0.9 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on OLN as the stock returned 72% since the end of Q4 (through 4/19) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • One dead, another fights to live after crash on highway in Richland County, cops say

    A passenger died at the scene and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Biden’s approval rating is 10 points higher than his predecessor’s was after 100 days

    Obama never reached disapproval level with Republicans in his first three years as president that Biden is now facing only three months into his first term

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • CEOs raked in millions during the pandemic: here are the 10 highest paid in 2020

    Compensation for some bosses increased despite severe company losses

  • Cisco's CEO says he expects computer chip shortages to last for another six months

    "Right now, it is a big problem," said Cisco's CEO Chuck Robbins, in reference to the semiconductor chip shortage.

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit

  • The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women varies by race and ethnicity, according to a new analysis

    It could take 15 months for women to reach pre-pandemic levels of employment, according to a new analysis of data by the National Women's Law Center.

  • Turkey summons US ambassador after Biden recognises Armenian genocide

    Foreign ministry says declaration has hurt the Turkish people

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Alicia Arias, 78, of Buena Park, Calif.

    Alicia Arias, 79, of Buena Park, Calif., died on Jan. 13, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. She is among the more than 569,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the United States in early 2020. Her daughter, Yolanda Arias, told Yahoo News that people gravitated to her mother because she was loving and accepting of others. “She loved just making everybody happy. Making everybody happy made her happy,” Arias said.

  • Gaffes, gags, busy signals and a dog named Buttercup: Wacky NFL draft stories

    Beneath its polished exterior, the NFL draft can often be a confusing time for team executives and players. Here are some amusing stories from past drafts.

  • Why did police fatally shoot Andrew Brown Jr.? Family seeks answers as Sheriff asks for patience

    Brown, a 42-year-old Black man and father of 7, was shot and killed on Wednesday while deputies were attempting to arrest him.

  • VP Harris promotes Biden's job, infrastructure plans in NH

    Vice President Kamala Harris is in New Hampshire for a multi-stop visit on Friday promoting the Biden administration's job and infrastructure agenda.

  • Generation X, Your AARP Card Awaits

    The skateboarder, wearing a flannel shirt and black sneakers, glides a board plastered with stickers toward a kick-turn in a sun-dappled concrete bowl. The image might seem like the embodiment of the shredding youth, but something is different. The skater looks noticeably risk-averse, wearing a full ensemble of pads and traveling at a speed not much faster than a grocery cart. With his graying hair and paternal air, he could pass for a clergyman. Still, he’s out there, doing it. Never say that the Nirvana generation stopped rocking. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The scene is plucked from an AARP television spot to debut during Sunday’s Academy Awards telecast that targets Generation X, marking the over-50 advocacy organization’s splashiest effort yet to woo crowd-surfers and Walkman toters from the Lollapalooza days. But please, do not call them old. “People today, they could spend half their lives over 50,” coos a voice-over in the 30-second spot, the first of four produced by AARP with BBDO New York. In addition to Gen Xers, the spot also features a few younger baby boomers, doing tai chi and performing TikTok dances with their children (or perhaps grandchildren). “That’s a lot of living. So it helps to have a wise friend and fierce defender in your corner.” The message may appeal to a youth-obsessed generation that is busy fine-tuning its 401(k) plans while still getting tattoos, curating hip-hop playlists and outfitting its children in Black Flag T-shirts. The journey from golden youth toward golden years is a tough one for any generation, of course. But it is uniquely complicated for members of Generation X, who, in a way, have never wanted to grow up. A relatively small cohort sandwiched between baby boomers and millennials, this demographic consisting of Americans born between 1965 and 1980 seemed to dominate the cultural conversation for only a brief stretch of the 1990s, when Seattle seemed like the music capital of the universe and “Gen X” served as shorthand for all things edgy and cool. Mention “Generation X” these days, however, and a lot of people picture Winona Ryder rocking thrift-store chic in “Reality Bites,” that Fugees CD that everyone had, shirtless grunge rockers wearing knee-length cutoffs with Army boots, “latchkey children” and … not much else. So far, Gen X has not produced a president (Beto, we hardly knew ye), although Vice President Kamala Harris, born in 1964, fits within looser definitions of the demographic. Stars who helped define the generation like Kurt Cobain and Tupac Shakur died long before they could join the oldies circuit. If Generation X is considered jaded and aloof, you can see why. This backdrop makes Gen X a unique challenge for AARP, even considering that the organization ditched the “retirement” part of its name decades ago. Some of that old skepticism remains, said Barbara Shipley, senior vice president of brand integration at AARP who oversaw the campaign. In the broadest terms, AARP market research found that members of Generation X tend to be more individualistic, not joiners and card carriers, she said. They eschew mass-market blandness. And they are all too aware that the future is uncertain. “Gen X’s life experiences have shaken their confidence, which puts added pressure on what already feels like a pressure-filled life,” Shipley said. “They suffered the Great Recession and the COVID-19 recession during their prime earning and saving years.” Boomers, on the other hand, enjoyed “more stable relationships with financial institutions, were more likely to have access to pensions, and had greater confidence that Social Security would be a part of their retirement mix,” she added. Generation X, in other words, never stopped hustling. This is one reason that AARP is focusing on wealth and entrepreneurship in a future spot, which comes with a counterintuitive tagline: “The younger you are, the more you need AARP.” The association also wants to publicize its mentorship programs for small-business owners and innovation labs for startups that focus on people older than 50. And since the 20-somethings of the Clinton years famously were steeped in irony and edginess, AARP has attempted to speak their language. A few years ago, it introduced a weekly newsletter targeting Gen X women called The Girlfriend, featuring sunny, whimsical graphics that recall Sassy magazine, and articles on grown-up slumber parties and mementos from the ’90s that “you should finally toss.” The organization’s Instagram feed throws in the obligatory shots of Molly Ringwald and the Rubik’s Cube. But generally, AARP steers clear of the impression that Gen X is stuck in the past. “I mean, I love ‘The Breakfast Club,’ don’t get me wrong,” said Shipley, a young boomer herself with a staff of Gen Xers. “But one of the things we focused on is, ‘Let’s not just be about nostalgia.’ This is a group of people that are still finding new music, still like to be tastemakers and are still looking toward the future.” The reigning clichés about Generation X, after all, are just that. Those so-called slackers who supposedly approached life with a collective shrug went on to pioneer the internet boom, advance issues like climate change and gay rights, and, yes, sell out — meaning they forged careers, bought homes and raised families, just like adults of all generations. And at midlife, they do not have the luxury of slowing down. “Their lives are crazy,” Shipley said. “They have kids and hockey practice and they’re caregiving for their parents. As they’re getting deeper into their 50s, we’re starting to see that there are a lot of similarities to baby boomers.” In other words, it’s the end of the world as they know it, but they feel fine. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company