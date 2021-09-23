Olney man jailed after alleged incident at hospital

Sep. 23—A fracas at a local hospital recently landed an Olney man in jail.

Denver Roy Quimby, 40, is charged with one felony for threatening law enforcement officers and one misdemeanor for assault. His bail is set at $79,000.

Quimby's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Flathead County District Court.

According to charging documents, Whitefish police officers were called to Logan Health Whitefish three times on the night of Friday, Sept. 17, for a report of a disorderly man, identified as Quimby.

On the third occasion, hospital staff told officers Quimby was throwing items around the room and hospital security staff couldn't contain him. Officers encountered Quimby in the corner of his room after he had pulled out his IV.

Officers reported Quimby was hostile at first, but later returned to his bed. When doctors and officers restrained him, Quimby allegedly tried to grab a physician's hand and also tried to bite an officer.

Quimby then allegedly began threatening an officer after he saw her name tag. Officers reported Quimby said, "Oh perfect, I bet I know a bunch of your family. We're going to have fun with your family. Don't worry, I'll make sure they suffer for you."

Also, officers said Quimby threatened other officers while screaming profanities. He allegedly told one officer "Call your wife and kids, make sure they're good, because as soon as I get to a phone call, your (profanity) family is dead."

In addition, while Quimby was restrained to his bed, a nurse tried to attach a pulse/oximeter to his finger and he allegedly grabbed her wrist and squeezed her finger tightly, causing her pain, according to the court documents.

Officers reported Quimby calmed down after being sedated. He was released from medical care, arrested and booked into the Flathead County Detention Center Sept. 19.

