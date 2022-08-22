Olney urges city to intervene in long-standing property dispute between downtown business owners

Aug. 22—WATERTOWN — Councilman Cliff G. Olney III wants the city to intervene in a long-standing property dispute between a former council member and a Court Street businessman.

Councilman Olney is accusing former City Councilman Stephen J. Bradley of calling the police department numerous times to report that businessman Cengiz Gulbay was trespassing on the former councilman's neighboring property.

In 2018, state Supreme Court Justice James P. McClusky ruled that Mr. Bradley, who owns 150 Court St. and three other properties, must give Mr. Gulbay access to the back of his property at 132 Court St. Mr. Gulbay owns Cash4Gold, which offers appraisals of jewelry to customers who get paid cash on the spot.

But Councilman Olney said that Mr. Bradley is using his influence as a former council member to cause trouble for Mr. Gulbay.

"I want it to stop," the first-term councilman said Friday.

Councilman Olney has asked City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, City Attorney Robert J. Slye and the police department to make Mr. Bradley stop the police complaints.

City police have more pressing issues to deal with, he said.

"I believe the solution is to inform Mr. Bradley that if he falsely reports another trespassing incident to our police department about Gulbay, he will be held accountable," Councilman Olney wrote in an email to Mr. Mix and Mr. Slye.

In response to the councilman's accusations, Mr. Bradley said that Councilman Olney shouldn't have put himself in the middle of the dispute between him and his neighbor, adding that the councilman is spreading "misinformation" about the situation.

"The 'action' that should be taken is to tell Councilman Olney to butt out of a private citizen's dispute especially when he continues to only hear one side of the story," Mr. Bradley wrote in an email late Friday afternoon. "Yes, Mr. Olney I am a private citizen! My council service was over a decade ago and I find it deplorable and very unethical of you to keep harassing me and putting your nose in where it doesn't belong."

Councilman Olney said he's just doing his job as a councilman to be an advocate for his friend of 10 years.

"Mr. Bradley is a bully and I don't like bullies," he said.

On Friday, Mr. Mix said he plans to talk to Mr. Slye and Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue about what the city can do and whether it can intervene.

Mr. Mix said he had no other comment until he could talk to them.

Mr. Slye said it was a civil matter between two property owners, adding that he was "unaware there was an ongoing property dispute."

He also pointed out that he's defending the city against a lawsuit by Mr. Gulbay, who alleges that he was falsely arrested for trespassing in June 2018.

Mr. Gulbay, who could not be reached for comment on Saturday, was charged with criminal trespass, but the criminal case was dismissed. It was alleged that he removed public works department barricades from a city work zone and purposely walked through the area near his Court Street property.

While Mr. Gulbay filed the suit against the city in 2019, the case has never proceeded, Mr. Slye said.

Mr. Slye had no further comment.

The kerfuffle between Councilman Olney and Mr. Bradley began on Aug. 12 when Mr. Bradley accused the councilman and Mr. Gulbay of trespassing for being on his property.

That night, Councilman Olney was checking out a situation in which some construction work on Mr. Bradley's building had prevented Mr. Gulbay from getting on his property the day before.

When he was there, Councilman Olney filmed his account of what he saw. He plans to post it on his Facebook page. He often takes video while investigating city issues and then posts them.

But Mr. Bradley called the police, who sent officer Connor J. Pinsonneault to investigate the trespass accusation.

Mr. Bradley, who served on council from 2003 to 2007, wrote in his email that he called the police because the two men were on his property filming his home, saying it was an invasion of his privacy.

"He was filming this video directly behind my personal residence which I still believe is completely illegal. It is definitely unethical!" Mr. Bradley wrote.

Mr. Bradley also insisted that he had his contractor go over to tell Mr. Gulbay about the construction, something that Councilman Olney disputes.

In his police report, officer Pinsonneault wrote that he determined that Mr. Gulbay has an easement to be legally on the property and that the councilman also could be there as his guest.

Mr. Bradley acknowledged to the officer that he knew that Mr. Gulbay legally had a right to be on the property. But he was apparently angry that the officer spoke to Mr. Gulbay about it, according to the officer's report.

"Bradley became dismissive and he didn't care. Bradley walked away and stated he would be calling my boss," the officer wrote.

Mr. Mix confirmed that Mr. Bradley called the officer's supervisor, Capt. Michael J. LaBarge, about how the investigation was handled.

A couple of days later, Mr. Bradley spoke to Capt. LaBarge about it and told the police captain that "he was satisfied" with the way it was handled, Mr. Mix said.

Mr. Bradley declined to file a complaint against the officer, the city manager said.

On Friday, Mr. Bradley explained that he was frustrated with the situation. He told the police officer to drop his investigation if he couldn't make the trespass charges stick because he feared "retribution" from Mr. Gulbay.

When the officer didn't drop the issue, Mr. Bradley called the officer's superior, he said.

"I don't think he thought this was going to be elevated to this and he got caught," Councilman Olney said of Mr. Bradley.

Mr. Bradley and Mr. Gulbay have lawsuits pending in state Supreme Court against each other. Their dispute dates back to 2018 when Mr. Bradley accused Mr. Gulbay of damaging his building with a snowplow while driving through an alleyway on the side of his building.