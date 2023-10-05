Olsen murder trial: Cousin said defendant wanted to kill Antonyo Powell

Nathan Olsen said he wouldn't be happy until Antonyo Powell "was in the ground," his cousin testified.

Chester Stollings was the fourth witness on Wednesday's third day of Olsen's murder trial in Richland County Common Pleas Court.

Olsen, 41, is charged with aggravated murder, three counts of murder, discharge of a firearm in or near prohibited premises, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, felonious assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Olsen is accused of shooting of Powell outside a house in the first block of Antibus Place on Oct. 22. He was not arrested until Jan. 10 in South Carolina.

According to Stollings, Olsen believed that Powell burglarized his home on Oct. 15, a week before the shooting. Stollings said he and Olsen often communicated by phone or Facebook Messenger.

Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher showed the jury a post that Olsen sent to his cousin on Oct. 20.

"This dude (Powell) has consumed my mind. I want to kill him, bad," Olsen wrote. "That's all I can think about."

Suspect's cousin did not think he would commit murder

Stollings said he believed Powell, if he committed the burglary, deserved a "good ass-whooping," but didn't expect the situation to go any further.

"I never thought he'd do that, like, ever," Stollings testified.

Stollings said Olsen was more upset that someone was in his house while his children were sleeping than about any items that were stolen.

Schumacher showed a screenshot of another exchange between Olsen and his cousin.

"It's (expletive) consuming me because I want him in the dirt," he wrote about Powell.

Some time after the shooting, Stollings said Olsen called him to look at an off-road motorcycle with mechanical problems.

He said he found it curious when Olsen showed up in a black Volkswagen, saying he was selling his guns. He also gave Stollings a box of ammunition.

In a subsequent phone call, Stollings said Olsen told him he was "somewhere safe" and was concerned police had seized the car in question. He reportedly told Stollings he thought gunshot residue might be in the vehicle.

"It definitely turned my gut, but he told me he was cleared of being a suspect," Stollings said.

He later changed his mind about his cousin and turned the ammunition over to Mansfield police.

"When they went and got him (in South Carolina), I knew something wasn't right," Stollings testified.

Olsen posted threats on Facebook Messenger

On cross-examination, defense attorney Aaron Schwartz asked Stollings if he thought Olsen was simply venting on Facebook.

"That's how I took it," he said.

"You did not take the threats seriously?" Schwartz asked.

Stollings said he did not.

The defense attorney continued.

"If you had thought for a millisecond Mr. Olsen was plotting a murder, you would have called the police?" Schwartz asked.

"Absolutely," Stollings replied.

The cousin said he found out about the fatal shooting the morning after it happened but still did not think Olsen was involved.

"I would have never thought he would shoot anyone," Stollings said.

The first witness of the day was Mansfield police Detective Larry Schacherer. He followed up on a thread prosecutors were putting together on the car involved in the shooting.

In going over the security video of the shooting with Assistant Prosecutor Lauryn Calderhead, Schacherer said the car had distinctive amber lights near the headlights, as well as a front license plate and round taillights.

The detective also reviewed body camera footage from police Officer Jacob Oblak, who responded to Olsen's residence in the 300 block of Hammond Avenue on Oct. 24, two days after the shooting, when someone fired shots into it.

Olsen's girlfriend arrived at the scene in a dark-colored car with a front license plate, amber lights on the front bumper and round taillights.

Schacherer said he tried to locate the vehicle the next day and found it parked in the 500 block of South Main Street.

Detective says Olsen's girlfriend fled from him in car

The detective said Olsen's girlfriend saw him and took off at a high rate of speed. Patrol officers responded and found the car at a building at Cline and Sturges avenues.

Police reported finding a Taurus 9mm handgun clipped to the driver's door. They also confiscated live rounds, a magazine and a holster.

On cross, Schwartz suggested the car was not unique at all, asking if it was uncommon for cars not to have front plates.

"It's hit and miss anymore," Schacherer said. "I wouldn't say it stands out."

The defense attorney also asked if amber lights and round taillights were exclusive to that make and model of car. Schacherer said they were not.

Schacherer also said he could not tell the make or model of the car involved in the shooting and could not see who was in the vehicle.

Nolan Robison, a forensic investigator in the Mansfield Police Department's crime lab, testified about testing the Taurus 9mm and a Smith & Wesson handgun recovered at the home of Olsen's mother. He said both were operable and were then sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation for further testing.

Daniel Davison, a forensic scientist for BCI, said several areas in the black Volkswagen tested positive for gunshot residue.

On cross, Davison said he reviewed the data but did not handle the testing, adding he believed the exam was "conducted properly."

Joshua Barr, a forensic scientist assigned to BCI's firearms section, reviewed the two guns' tool-marking identifications. He said the Taurus 9mm did not match the bullet jacket and the Smith & Wesson was inconclusive.

"I can't say if it's identification or elimination," Barr said on direct examination.

The final witness of the day was Dr. Brian Casto, a deputy coroner and forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. He performed the autopsy on Powell.

Casto said there were seven wound paths on Powell's body and 13 wounds, indicating most of bullets exited his body.

Toward the end of the morning break, Judge Phil Naumoff dismissed a juror for an undisclosed reason. There still are 13 jurors, enough for one alternate.

When court adjourned, the judge told the jury the case could wrap up Friday.

