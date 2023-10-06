Olsen trial: Records from cell towers place defendant's phone near scene of murder

Records placed Nathan Olsen's cellphone near the scene of a homicide.

Bryan Mazzolini, a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service, spent much of Thursday morning on the witness stand on the fourth day of Olsen's trial in Richland County Common Pleas Court.

Mazzolini testified that three calls came from Olsen's cellphone within four minutes of the Oct. 22 fatal shooting of Antonyo Powell, 29, outside a residence in the first block of Antibus Place. Those calls came from the same cell tower that services the area, Mazzolini said.

Olsen, 41, is charged with aggravated murder, three counts of murder, discharge of a firearm in or near prohibited premises, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, felonious assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

According to security video, Powell was shot at 8:30 p.m. Mansfield police contacted the Secret Service to analyze records from cell towers. Mazzolini said calls from Olsen's phone were placed at 8:31, 8:32 and 8:33.

On direct examination, Assistant Prosecutor Lauryn Calderhead asked the Secret Service agent to identify calls made in subsequent days. Mazzolini said by the end of Oct. 25, three days after the shooting, calls from Olsen's phone were being made in South Carolina, where he was arrested on Jan. 10.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Aaron Schwartz had Mazzolini confirm the towers tracked a device, not Olsen. Schwartz said the phone could have been used by someone else.

The defense attorney also asked about the accuracy of the Google data that the Secret Service agent analyzed.

"If their data is not accurate, much of your testimony is not accurate," Schwartz said.

Mazzolini said in his experience, Google is "very accurate."

In the afternoon session, the lone witness was Mansfield police Detective Richard Clapp, the lead investigator in the case.

Clapp said that Olsen sent four different photos of Powell to various people on Facebook. He sent one photo 28 times, the detective added.

In the photos, Olsen identified Powell as the person who broke into his house.

Olsen also sent multiple threats in Facebook posts, which were there for public consumption, and in Facebook Messenger, which were private.

Calderhead asked Clapp to go through a number of those messages. In one conversation, Olsen said Powell lived close to him.

"Had the heat (gun) in the car when I was looking for him, too," Olsen wrote.

In another post, Olsen said Powell saw him twice and ran away both times. Olsen intimated that members of Powell's family could be killed as well.

In another post, Olsen said Powell was "going to get a whole mag (magazine)."

Another friend asked Olsen what he was going to do about the burglary. He responded by posting a photo with two handguns on a table.

A Smith & Wesson handgun on the table was not recovered. Police did recover two other handguns during their investigation of the case. An expert previously testified that one gun was not used in the homicide, and results for the other were inconclusive.

Clapp is expected to be the state's final witness. The defense has yet to cross-examine him.

