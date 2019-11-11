Olstein Capital Management's Most Promising 3rd-Quarter Buys

Last week, Olstein Capital Management disclosed its third-quarter 2019 portfolio updates. During the quarter, the fund established new positions in The Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD), Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA), Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Major additions to existing positions included Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) and Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN), while major sells included Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).





According to its website, Olstein Capital Management follows an "accounting-driven, value-oriented investing philosophy" that focuses on stocks with strong fundamentals that are trading at a discount. The 25-year-old mutual fund follows the analytical and valuation methods of Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio), its co-founder and publisher of the "Quality of Earnings Report."

As of the quarter's end, the mutual fund's equity portfolio is valued at $639 million. Its top holdings are Discovery Inc. (DISCK) at 2.06%, CVS Health Corp. (CVS) at 1.84% and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) at 1.8%. In terms of sector weighting, the fund is most heavily invested in industrials (20.58%), financial services (19.97%) and consumer cyclical (16.51%).

The Middleby Corp.

During the quarter, Olstein Capital Management bought 35,000 shares of Middleby, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.64%. The stock was trading at an average price of $122.70 during the quarter, approximately 4.75 times the price at which it sold out of the company in 2010.

Middleby provides equipment and solutions for industrial and residential kitchens. Its products include commercial food processing equipment such as donut conveyor belts, large ovens, espresso makers and food warmers, as well as industrial kitchen appliances and premium residential kitchen products. The company has a current market cap of $6.66 billion and an enterprise value of $8.6 billion.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the company has a history of trading at a fair price to its intrinsic value. That seems to hold true especially in recent years, as the stock price has tended to increase and decrease pretty consistently with quarterly earnings. The stock has 55.71% institutional ownership and 3.97% institutional ownership.

Middleby has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability score of 9 out of 10. As of Nov. 11, it has a price-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-book ratio of 3.56 and an operating margin of 17.41%. It has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which is lower than 94.93% of industry competitors, and an Altman Z-score of 3.01.

Middleby does not pay a dividend, but it does have a three-year average share buyback ratio of 0.9, higher than 87.6% of competitors. The company's three-year revenue growth rate is 15.2%, and its three-year Ebitda growth rate is 19%.