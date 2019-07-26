Should Olvi Oyj (HEL:OLVAS) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Olvi Oyj (HEL:OLVAS) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of OLVAS, it is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Olvi Oyj here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record and pays a dividend

Over the past year, OLVAS has grown its earnings by 12%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, OLVAS also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 5.4%. This is an optimistic signal for the future. OLVAS's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that OLVAS manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. OLVAS's has produced operating cash levels of 9.27x total debt over the past year, which implies that OLVAS's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, OLVAS is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 2.6%.

For Olvi Oyj, I've compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

