Olympia bank robbery suspect is still at large, police say

A man accused of stealing from a credit union is still at large, according to Olympia police.

About 5:45 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to Sound Credit Union at 3600 Martin Way E. after a report of a robbery.

The suspect, thought to be in his 20s or 30s, entered the branch, approached a manager’s desk and handed over a note that demanded money and implied that he had a weapon, Police Lt. Paul Lower said.

The man stole money from the credit union after getting the manager to go to a teller’s window, then left the credit union quickly. He was last seen headed north through a parking lot and some landscaping. The credit union is at the corner of Martin Way and Lilly Road Northeast.

The man is described as six-feet tall who was last seen wearing a face mask, black sweater and black gloves, Lower said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.