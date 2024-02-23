Olympia City Council member announces run for Bateman’s House seat

Lisa Parshley, who was first elected to the Olympia City Council in 2017, announced that she’s launching a campaign for State House to represent the 22nd Legislative District.

The seat is currently occupied by Rep. Jessica Bateman, who announced she is running for the state Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Sam Hunt, who has announced his retirement after 24 years in the legislature.

Parshley is currently the chair of the city’s Finance Committee. She’s also on the Communications Board, the Deschutes Stewardship coalition, Joint Animal Services, LOTT board of directors, Thurston Climate Mitigation and Sea Level Rise Governance committee, among others.

Parshley is also a veterinary oncologist and small business owner. She graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University with a doctorate. in biochemistry, and she finished post-doctoral studies at the University of Washington. She became a certified Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 2003, and a certified oncologist for animals in 2008.

In a news release announcing her campaign, Parshley said she’s applied her perspective as a veterinarian, a scientist and a small business owner to her work on the city council, analyzing complex issues and promoting the health and well-being of people in the community.

“In the State Legislature, I will continue to lead on building healthy communities rooted in our shared values of equity, opportunity, and safety for every 22nd LD neighbor and beyond,” she said.

Parshley is already endorsed by several local leaders including Bateman and former Rep. Laurie Dolan, as well as Olympia Mayor Dontae Payne and Tumwater Mayor Debbie Sullivan.

Bateman said Parshley’s perspective as a scientist with local government experience will be an asset in the state Legislature.

“Lisa has been an important partner and leader on the Olympia City Council, making lasting progress on homelessness, housing affordability, climate action, and more,” Bateman said.

Parshley was involved in the failed attempt to create a regional fire authority to serve Olympia and Tumwater. She also worked with local leaders, including Bateman, to pass the city’s Home Fund, Inspire Olympia and a Public Safety initiative. The three are used as revenue sources for housing, arts and culture, and public safety measures.

Parshley also helped extend Olympia’s Sanctuary City status to include reproductive rights and health care, the first city in Washington to do so.

“Since I was first elected to office in 2017, I’ve reminded myself of why I ran in the first place — because I believe we can make a difference without leaving anyone behind,” Parshley said. “It’s been an honor to serve the people of Olympia, and I am excited to take this next step and represent all our 22nd LD communities in the State House.”