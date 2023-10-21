Olympia DJ again charged with rape in Thurston County. The details resemble previous case

The owner of a DJ and emcee company based in Olympia has again been charged with rape in Thurston County.

Trevor Scott Altman, 31, attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Oct. 13. Deputies arrested him the day prior after they received a report for a sex offense.

Prosecutors charged Altman on Tuesday with third-degree rape as well as second degree assault and fourth degree assault with sexual motivation. The charges are connected to an Oct. 12 incident that occurred at this home.

The details of the alleged crimes resemble a 2019 case that was filed in Thurston County Superior Court. In that case, prosecutors charged Altman with second-degree rape, third degree assault with sexual motivation and unlawful imprisonment following a 2018 incident at his home.

A jury acquitted Altman of the rape and unlawful imprisonment charges, but found him guilty of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in 2021, according to court records.

Judge Erik D. Price sentenced him to 15 months in prison and 36 months of community custody. However, Altman was credited with 15 months for time served in pretrial detention.

An appellate court vacated the 2021 conviction in 2022 based on insufficient evidence and directed the charge to be dismissed with prejudice, according to court records.

Judge Mary Sue Wilson set bail at $100,000 in Altman’s new case on Oct. 13. In doing so, she found there existed a substantial danger Altman may commit a violent crime and he may seek to intimidate witnesses or otherwise interfere in the case.

Court records show he posted bail the next day.

Altman was previously convicted of cyberstalking with sexual motivation in 2010 case and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, in a 2016 case. Both incidents occurred in Thurston County.

Altman owned Altman Audio, a DJ and emcee company, that has worked weddings, corporate parties and dances, The Olympian previously reported.

He is still listed as the sole proprietor of the company on its business license which is on file with the Washington State Department of Revenue.

The investigation

A probable cause statement describes the investigation into the alleged crimes from the perspective of law enforcement.

A Thurston County deputy responded to a sex offense call on Oct. 12. He contacted a 28-year-old woman who said she and Altman connected on a dating site and met at a bar on Oct. 3 near Steamboat Island Road. He reportedly invited her to his home on Forest Park Northwest to play pool.

The woman alleged Altman pressured her to strip naked, forcefully grabbed her by the throat and forced her to perform oral sex on him the night of Oct. 3, according to the statement.

She stayed at Altman’s home until the morning because she said she had a couple of drinks and did not feel safe to drive, per the statement.

That morning, Altman allegedly repeated his actions from the previous night and recorded her without her knowledge.

She said she saw him review the footage afterwards, the statement says, and she asked him to delete the recording. He reportedly agreed to delete it but the woman never saw him do it.

The deputy visited Altman at his home on Oct. 12 and arrested him. When asked if he wanted to talk, Altman reportedly said he doesn’t talk to police.

The deputy later returned to the home with a search warrant to recover Altman’s phone.

Notably, Altman was also accused of inviting a woman to his home, grabbing her by the throat and forcing her to perform oral sex on him in the 2019 case.