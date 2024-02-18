Olympia driver OK, but other driver is killed attempting to pass him, State Patrol says

A 44-year-old Olympia man emerged from a two-vehicle crash unhurt last week, but the woman who tried to pass him was killed, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, the Olympia man and a 71-year-old woman from Everett were headed west on state Route 104 in Jefferson County, just past the Hood Canal bridge.

Troopers say the woman attempted to pass him, but then lost control of her vehicle and struck the Olympia man’s truck. She wound up crashing into a ditch while his truck came to a stop on the right shoulder of the highway.

Donna M. Haney died at the scene, according to State Patrol.