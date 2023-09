Authorities in Thurston County teamed up to take down a suspected drug dealer.

On Thursday, Olympia Police said its detectives partnered with the Thurston County Narcotics Taskforce to arrest a dealer operating in Olympia.

The investigation led to the recovery of 15 pounds of methamphetamine, five ounces of heroin, 3,600 fentanyl pills, several packages of powdered fentanyl, and several guns.

