Olympia group marks 30 years of countering hate, building Unity in the Community

Anna Schlecht and Reiko Callner
·3 min read

On Aug. 10, 1992, Robert Buchanan Jr., a 17-year-old Asian American teen, was brutally murdered in a downtown Olympia train tunnel. More shocking than the violence was the fact he was targeted for murder by Neo-Nazis.

This was a hate crime intended to terrorize a broad swath of our neighbors because of their race. Olympia residents said, “Not in our town!”

Soon thereafter, a small group launched an anti-hate crime coalition, “Unity in the Community.” Our founding group was diverse both racially and politically, united in a mission to respond to hate crimes and reject all that they mean. We quickly developed a course of action that served as our template for the next three decades.

Often, people who are targeted by hate suffer emotional wounds and financial troubles, along with a profound sense of being isolated. The first step was to contact Bob Jr.’s family to provide critically needed assistance.

Second, we began to advocate in the criminal justice system to ensure that the killers, who were quickly arrested, would be prosecuted as hate criminals. This included getting hate crime laws on the books as well as urging prosecutors and police to use them.

And third, we gathered together a broad range of our community to stand against hate. We held rallies and public forums, and created a strong presence in local media. Speaking out in support of diversity is a powerful antidote to hate.

Since 1992, we’ve responded to many incidents of hate crime and speech, ranging from racist or homophobic graffiti to bias-motivated assaults. Each time, we started by coming alongside victims to support them by offering tangible resources and letting them know they were not alone. We continued to offer legal advocacy as needed to ensure that these incidents are recognized as hate crimes that inflict a broader impact on the community.

Perhaps the most effective work has been to speak out about the destructiveness of hate crime and the need to stand up for people of color, the LGBTQ community and others who have been the targets of hate.

Thirty years later, we’re still on standby to counter acts of hate. In October 2021, an extremist group called Patriot Front defaced the downtown Rainbow Love & Respect Olympia mural, actually filming themselves in the act. The video and related evidence is being used to link them to other anti-LGBTQ hate crimes they’ve coordinated in other states, including an interrupted attack on the 2021 Coeur d’Alene Pride Festival in Idaho.

The Rainbow mural defacement was not an isolated act and Patriot Front is not alone in fomenting bigotry. Across the nation, hate crimes have erupted along the growing fault lines of political polarization, sometimes cheered on by national leaders. Black churches, synagogues and places where people of color shop have been targets in mass shootings by people who left clear trails of their bigoted intentions.

Whether committed by lone wolves or members of White nationalist organizations, these hate crimes gouged deeply into the immediate communities and terrorized people elsewhere who feared they too could be victimized because of their race, religion or LGBTQ identities. Hate leaves deep individual wounds that community support helps to heal.

Polarization and hatred have been accelerated by deteriorating public discourse, but the answer is not to surrender to these darker forces. Our community needs to be prepared to answer each time hate crimes are committed.

History is filled with cautionary tales of ignoring bigotry; anytime social minorities are scapegoated, it’s a warning sign that the rights and safety of all are at risk.

The work continues and we hope to join the next generation of activists in creating even more powerful community responses. We won’t forget Bob Buchanan Jr. and the racist violence that ended his life, nor will we forget how that tragic incident brought us together in 1992 and ever since as needed to support unity in the community.

Anna Schlecht and Reiko Callner are co-founders of Unity in the Community.

Recommended Stories

  • Police arrest 16-year-old after shooting leaves Arby's coworker dead

    A 16-year-old employee at a city fast food restaurant was arrested Monday night after a shooting that left a coworker dead.

  • Explosive package that injured one contained note condemning Mark Zuckerberg

    Message was found in sealed plastic container

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Trump Throws Epic Tantrum Over FBI’s MyPillow Guy ‘Raid’

    ALYSSA POINTER/ReutersDonald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social late Tuesday after MyPillow exec Mike Lindell said his cellphone had been confiscated by the feds while he was dining out at a Hardee’s restaurant.“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all,” the twice-impeached former president wrote.He went on to declare, “Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The m

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

    Under threat of violence, the dealer forced the woman to perform oral sex on him — twice — in an attack so brazen he paused at one point to conduct a separate drug deal, according to interviews and confidential law enforcement records obtained by The Associated Press. Records show it wasn’t until the woman left the area on her own and contacted her handlers that deputies searched the single-family home and arrested Antonio D. Jones, 48, on charges of second-degree rape, false imprisonment and distribution of meth after recovering 5 grams of the substance in the sting.

  • Austin police warn community about recent 'jugging incidents'

    The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging.

  • Man who crushed officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

    Two other men were also convicted in the bench trial on multiple felony charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.

  • Loyola University Student Created 'The Safety Pouch' To Fight Against Police Brutality During Traffic Stops

    A junior at Loyola University in New Orleans is off to a tremendous start of the school year as he nationally launches his latest invention, the Safety Pouch.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30. Dorothy, 62, was arrested on June 3 after authorities found eight firearms and more than 200 rounds of ammunition in her separate Briarwood home.

  • FBI Agent Offers Devastatingly Emotional Testimony At Alex Jones' Sandy Hook Trial

    Bill Aldenberg responded to the shooting at Sandy Hook and witnessed the devastation firsthand. He was harassed by conspiracy theorists for years after.

  • Rapper shot to death at LA restaurant targeted for jewelry after girlfriend tagged Instagram location: report

    Rapper PnB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant, might have been targeted for his jewelry after his girlfriend tagged their location on Instagram, a report says.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

    A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. “This is government overreach of the highest order, using the most unique and personal thing we have – our genetic code – without our knowledge to try and connect us to crime,” the woman's attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement.

  • Louisiana substitute teacher accused of offering students money to bully and attack their classmate

    Aadrina Smith, a substitute teacher at a Louisiana school, is accused of offering students $5 each to bully and attack one of their classmates, police said.

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • Woman testifies against man accused in 2 overdose deaths and 1 rape, says she woke up drugged

    It was the weekend before Memorial Day last year when a Virginia Beach woman went barhopping with several friends. The group eventually ended up at Seaside Raw Bar at the Oceanfront, the woman testified in Norfolk Circuit Court Tuesday. The last thing she remembers from that night was sitting at a table, talking with her friends, she said. The next morning, she woke up feeling extremely sick, ...

  • Detroit police officer suspended after OnlyFans page found

    A Detroit police officer was suspended after the department discovered an OnlyFans account where she was posting porn. The officer resigned a day before the page was found, though that resignation was not set to go into effect for a few weeks.

  • Clinton-Lewinsky Prosecutor Ken Starr Dies During Surgery

    Alex Edelman/GettyKen Starr, the Reagan judicial appointee who famously led the prosecution against former President Bill Clinton and his administration during the 1990s Whitewater scandal, died Tuesday of complications from a surgery at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, according to his family. He was 76.Starr recently regained fame when he joined Donald Trump’s legal team for the former president’s first impeachment trial. “We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving

  • Family of Colorado man shot by police wants accountability

    Police who shot a 22-year-old Colorado man after he called 911 for roadside assistance escalated the situation, needlessly leading to his death, the man's relatives said in a tearful news conference Tuesday in which they called for accountability. After Christian Glass' June 11 death in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's office issued a news release saying that Glass was shot after he became “argumentative and uncooperative” and tried to stab an officer when police broke a car window to grab him. “Christian was experiencing a crisis, and he called 911 for help,” said the parents' attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, “and yet these officers busted out Christian’s window, shot him six times with bean bag rounds, Tased him multiple times from two Tasers, and then shot him five times.”

  • Michigan Man Runs Over Carjacker

    People are tired of out-of-control crime…