Olympia homeowner discovers armed burglar in garage attic Saturday night, police say

An Olympia homeowner encountered a suspected burglar with a knife in the attic space of his garage Saturday night, according to police.

About 11:35 p.m. March 5, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Redwood Place Southeast after a report of a burglary in progress. Redwood Place is off 18th Avenue Southeast in Olympia.

Police arrived to see a neighbor who had detained the suspect by pointing a BB-gun at him, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Minutes earlier, the homeowner went to lock a side door on the garage for the night — a door left open for a dog — but the owner discovered the door was shut, a light was off and a flashlight could be seen. The owner entered the garage and saw a ladder propped up against an appliance, and above it, some dangling shoes.

The owner took a swing at the shoes and quickly learned they were attached to the suspected burglar, who leaned forward and showed a butcher knife. The homeowner exited and called 911.

A neighbor also was called who showed up with the BB-gun.

“They did what they thought was right and it worked in this case,” Lower said about detaining the suspect. “But, in general, if someone is armed with a weapon, let the police take care of it.”

Luckily no one got hurt, he added.

The 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary. However, those potential charges were knocked down to misdemeanor trespassing, Lower said. He currently is being held in the city jail.