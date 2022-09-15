Olympia man arrested after his adoptive mother found dead due to ‘homicidal violence’

Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Olympia man Wednesday who is accused of killing his 82-year-old adoptive mother.

A family member found the woman dead at her home about 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest, near the Delphi Golf Course southwest of Black Lake, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. They reportedly checked on her because they could not reach her by phone.

When deputies responded to the scene, they determined she died due to “homicidal violence.”

After a quick investigation, detectives identified her adoptive son as the suspect and notified regional partner agencies. The Olympia Police Department helped Sheriff’s detectives locate and arrest the suspect by about 7:45 p.m.

The suspect has been booked into Thurston County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence. The jail log notes he also has been accused of second-degree burglary, residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office asks for anyone with information related to the case to contact them at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.