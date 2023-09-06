Olympia man arrested after allegedly stabbing two others after midnight Wednesday

Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing two men in downtown Olympia after midnight Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue East, Police Lt. Paul Lower said. Officers responded after witnesses called dispatch to report a stabbing.

The officers found two men at the scene with stab wounds. Lower said one had cuts to his arm and rib area that required stitches, and another had cuts to his head. Olympia firefighters responded to render aid, but Lower said both men left the scene on their own to seek further treatment.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Thurston County jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to the jail roster.

Officers reportedly spotted him walking with a knife about a block away from the scene and detained him without any issue, Lower said. A second suspect, who allegedly wielded a skateboard, has not been located, he said.

Lower said he did not yet have a description for the second suspect because that man left before police arrived and witnesses were focused on the man who allegedly held the knife.

It’s unclear why the stabbing occurred, but Lower said it appears that a verbal argument escalated into a fight. He said the two victims stepped outside a bar to smoke when the two suspects approached them.