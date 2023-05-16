Olympia man to couple: I’m taking the car, your wife for the night, police say

A husband and wife got the scare of their lives after a man approached them and threatened to take their car and the woman for the night, according to Olympia police.

About 11 p.m. May 12, the couple stopped at a grocery store in the 4200 block of Martin Way East.

The 42-year-old husband got out of the car and began walking toward the store when another man suddenly got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The couple confront the man and he replies that he wants the car and woman for the night, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Frightened, the man and woman begin walking toward the grocery store for safety. The suspect then repeats his demand for the car and the wife, Lower said.

Luckily, the couple flag down a Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy who happened to be driving through the lot. They explain the situation and the man, 34, is detained and later arrested on suspicion of attempted theft.

No weapons were displayed by the suspect, Lower said.

Still, the couple was very shaken by the experience, he said.