Olympia man who died in Aug. 29 shooting on Libby Road has been identified

The Thurston County coroner has identified the man who was shot dead during an argument on Aug. 29. Stephan Santella, 39, of Olympia, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to coroner Gary Warnock.

According to previous reporting from The Olympian, police were dispatched to a home in the 4400 block of Libby Road Northeast after a report of a disturbance with shots fired. A man had called 911 and reportedly told dispatchers he had just shot and killed someone who was attacking his roommate.

Deputies found Santella inside the house and he was pronounced dead. A man and woman were outside the home, and deputies determined an argument had started between the two men. Then the 31-year-old man armed himself and shot Santella.

The 31 year old has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and domestic violence.