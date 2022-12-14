Olympia man indicted on federal charges of damaging religious properties

A 50-year-old Olympia man, Mikey Diamond Starrett, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for three arsons that damaged or destroyed three Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Halls in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.

Starrett, also known as Michael Jason Layes, was charged with three counts of damage to religious property, including the use of fire, and three counts of using fire to commit a federal felony.

“As DOJ noted this week, we are putting a priority on prosecuting hate crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “We continue to work closely with our faith communities so that they have the most current information on how to protect places of worship.”

The indictment alleges that Layes set fire to the Kingdom Halls because of their religious character.

According to the DOJ, Layes allegedly set fire to the Kingdom Hall of Tumwater and the Kingdom Hall of Olympia on March 19, 2018, and the Kingdom Hall of Olympia again on July 3, 2018.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison on each charge of damage to religious property. He also faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm charge.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division, the FBI, the Tumwater Police Department, and the Olympia Police Department.