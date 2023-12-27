Olympia man wanted in Clark County arrested in Centralia after multi-county high-speed chase

An Olympia man wanted in Clark County on multiple charges was arrested early Tuesday in Centralia after leading law enforcement officers in multiple counties on a high-speed pursuit.

The suspect, wanted for second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, eluded deputies in Cowlitz County after traveling north on Interstate 5 at speeds more than 100 miles per hour, according to a news release from the Centralia Police Department.

Cowlitz County deputies then contacted Lewis County dispatchers to let them know they were in pursuit and that the vehicle had continued into Lewis County.

Lewis County officers were later informed that there were two female passengers in the vehicle. One of those passengers managed to escape after being held against her will and choked by the suspect, the Centralia Police Department noted in the release.

When the vehicle entered Centralia city limits, Centralia and Chehalis police joined in the pursuit, with Centralia officers attempting a Precision Immobilization Technique, also known as a PIT maneuver, to stop the suspect.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office used a K-9 to track the suspect after he ran from the vehicle, but the suspect could not be located. The Centralia Police Department found the suspect about an hour later in downtown Centralia.

The suspect was booked into the Clark County Jail and has five charges pending including second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and vehicular assault.

A felony violation of a no-contact order and an attempt to elude police were referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, the news release said.

The Olympian is seeking more information about the incidents the criminal charges stem from.