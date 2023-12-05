Olympia officer who shot and killed Timothy Green will not be charged

The Olympia police officer who shot Timothy Green and the others involved in the incident will not face charges, the city announced Monday.

The Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office notified the City of Olympia recently that it has declined to file any charges against the four officers who responded to the call about Green, according to a city news release.

Green, a 37-year-old man with a history of mental illness, died on Aug. 22, 2022, after being tased and shot by police. The incident occurred after police were called to a disturbance at a Starbucks near Martin Way and Sleater Kinney Road.

The decision not to file charges came after the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office completed their review of the shooting and determined the actions of the officers were lawful, according to the city’s news release Monday evening.

“We understand that this has been a difficult time for our community, and we appreciate your patience through the long investigative process,” the release says.

The Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team, a group of detectives from the cities of Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater and Yelm police departments, investigated the shooting and the Clark County PAO reviewed their findings. Olympia detectives did not take part because Olympia officers were involved.

“The City of Olympia thanks the Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team for their dedication to completing a thorough review of this incident and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for its professionalism and due diligence,” the city’s new release says.

With this external process done, the city says Police Chief Rich Allen will convene a seven-member “Use of Force Review Board” comprised of people from inside and outside the department.

This board will review the shooting to determine if the use of force was appropriate and consistent with the police department’s training and policy, according to the news release. Additionally, the board will review if any current procedures should be updated and improved.

“Anytime an interaction with members of our police department results in injury or loss of life, it is important that we evaluate our policies and procedures to reiterate our commitment to thoughtful, community-focused public safety and policing,” the new release says.

The Olympian previously obtained an investigative report by Lacey Police Detective Mike Caranto, who was involved in the investigations team. A summary of the report states the involved officers had probable cause to arrest Green for disorderly conduct and pedestrian interference.

The summary also says officers used “reasonable position and movement” while trying to arrest Green. Before Green could be arrested, the summary says Green armed himself with a knife and was not cooperative with officers.

The officers alleged Green approached them with the knife which he did not drop despite being told to several times, according to the report.

In a video released last year, two officers appear to tase Green. A third officer then shot Green with his handgun as Green moved toward him. Medics transported Green to nearby Providence St. Peter Hospital where he later died.

Chief Allen named the four officers involved in the shooting over a week after the incident. They included Acting Sgt. Joseph Bellamy and officers Caleb Shaffer, Jordan Anderson and Brenda Anderson, all of whom are named in the report.

A law firm representing Green’s family filed a $21 million claim for damages against the City of Olympia in August, one year after Green’s death, The Olympian previously reported. The claim alleges police knew of Green’s mental health history and failed to deescalate the situation.

“We ask the community to continue to hold the Green family in your thoughts,” Monday’s news release says.